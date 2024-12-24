Supporting Alex Kueng

J. Alexander Kueng dedicated his life to his family, his friends, and his North Minneapolis Community. For his community, he chose to serve as a police officer. He happily endured the process, which included a rigorous application, multiple job interviews, psychological tests, physical fitness training and performance tests, background checks, simulations, sixteen weeks of classes and exams, firearm training and skill tests, defensive driving, even being tased and getting maced. That’s just to start. Making it through proved he was ready for the next phase; six months of field training and evaluations. Finally, on May 22, 2020, he became one of nearly 80 black officers on the Minneapolis police force which employed upwards of 900. Mr. Kueng was thrilled at the honor to serve his community and interact with the public.

At 26 years of age, three shifts in as a police officer, Mr. Kueng was swept up in a racially charged public controversy on the job which forever, irrevocably, inexplicably shattered him and broke his family while ending his career. Immediate accusations and public conviction engulfed the entire nation in less than twelve hours. Following an answer to a call of a counterfeit $20 bill being passed at a corner store, on the evening of May 25th, 2020 his fate was sealed. Alex was immediately forced into hiding with death threats and harm to his family. Protests and riots throughout the city, country and world tainted the presumption of innocence. Two years later he was granted his day in federal court and was convicted and sentenced to 36 months. He faced state charges a year after that. He remains in prison.

Alex Kueng finished his college degree at the University of Minnesota getting a BA in Sociology of Law Criminology and Deviance in 2018. He became a Community Service Officer or CSO, a transitional job for people seeking to become Minneapolis Police Officers while attending college and on February 19, 2019, Mr. Kueng began his orientation at the Minneapolis Police Academy. He grew up in a diverse home in a diverse area of Minneapolis - that is North Minneapolis. Alex Kuengs’ father was Nigerian, and he died of a brain tumor when Mr. Kueng was 18 but never was involved in his life. Eventually and over time Alex became a big brother to 2 sisters and 2 brothers through adoption. He understood at a young age the importance that family and community have. As a big brother, Alex has always been a responsible, kind and caring mentor to his younger siblings.

Alex has been in a loving-committed relationship since he was 18 years old. She has stood by his side through college and the academy, patiently waiting for her turn to pursue her academics and their life together. After he was charged and could only be freed with a million dollars, all life stopped. She dropped out of school to support them both and make bail stipulations while waiting for the unfathomable possibility of prison and the life long effects they would face with Alex being a convicted felon. She has shown tremendous strength, love, and support. Since his incarceration she has worked to put herself through school and finished her degree. Together now more than 12 years, they finally have an opportunity to create the life and family they deserve. It will not be easy. Prospects for a career, income, and even a community to live in are unknown and limited. Alex is more than ready to grab his girl by the hand, reconnect with family and friends, and thanks to all the support and prayers sent his way, is determined to rebuild his life.

We, his family, continue to be stunned at what we can only perceive as evil actions by individuals that have derailed our lives and made us question our sanity. Over the last few years, the evil forced upon us has been overshadowed a thousand fold by the goodness of people and the strength of their prayers, cards and letters. Enduring this unjust incarceration has been tolerable really, only due to brave people speaking up and believing in the truth. Thank you so much for saving our sanity and for helping give Alex his life back.







