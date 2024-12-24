Seed Capital Rd. - Race City, Colorado USA, RISE

Hello, my name is David Christopher Raines, I was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on the first day of winter, but I grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana, my parents weren't rich, in fact like most American parents from that era, they were a bit of a disaster, but by some miracle of God, I'm here, and you're here reading my story! My dad grew up on the other side of the tracks, his dad was killed when he was young, I was the oldest of three boys, so when my two younger brothers got into trouble, my dad beat me, it was always my fault, always, being the oldest, I was the leader, and leaders always take responsibility for their troops actions. Before you start feeling sorry for me like that vile, spoiled, evil and satanic killer Luigi Mangione, I was a very devilish child, if a line was established, I would cross it, if a boundary was set, I would test it, and my dad made me pay the price every time.

I don't ever remember hearing my dad tell me he loved me, but I do remember him telling me, and teaching me three extremely valuable lessons of life. My dad didn't have a lot of formal education, but he was extremely street smart, and entrepreneurial minded, and he worked hard, in fact, I think he worked himself to death, my dad passed at the age of 50. Number One, "David, nobody owes you a thing!" Just imagine our world today if everyone took this one to heart. Lesson number two, "David, in America, you can achieve anything you put your mind to, if you want to play the victim and claim racism is holding you back, and carry a chip on your shoulder, you'll never accomplish anything. Black people are on the wrong side of every issue, that's why I'm a Republican." I'll let that one breath on its own, but I will say that I've been a Ronald Reagan Conservative my entire life, and I voted for President Donald J. Trump three times. Lesson three, "David, you can take all the money in America from all the rich people, and give it to all the poor people, and the rich people will have it back in a week."

Now, the lesson he was trying to convey to me even though he didn't understand how, but he understood the basic principles, you have to invest in building something that last, a legacy, and you have to understand how to grow money, not just spend it. Every human being is born into this world with nothing, and you will leave with nothing, and you only have one life to live, you can have all the money in the world, but if you don't invest it, and put it to work, it's just dead trees, and you can't take it with you, ask the Egyptians.

On New Year's Day 2014, after learning in late November, early December 2013, I had prostate cancer, the year prior to that in 2012, I got divorced, the year before that I leased my first Aston Martin, so, I went from the Penthouse to the basement in three years. It was a cold New Year's Day, 2014, I was alone, thinking about my upcoming prostate removal surgery on January 27, but for some reason, my spirits were high! So, I began to write, I had always been an extremely creative person even though I was also very analytical, and an original Ronald Reagan Conservative, (conservatives aren't supposed to be creative). The best woman I've ever known, my previous girlfriend Tara used to tease me that she was jealous of my two-sided brain capability, but honestly, doesn't Elon have that too? I digress...

I miss Tara, but I had to pursue my dream, yes gentlemen, she was hot, a tall redhead, think Kat Timpf just better built, and you can't have her number! So, from 2014-2020, I worked full time as an USAF Civil Servant at Schriever AFB, up at 0304 every morning, work on the business, go to work for the 50th Space Wing, get off work, work on the business, bed time 2100. Do it all over again the next day, wash, rinse, repeat, that's the life of an entrepreneur. Besides, Arnold said, "You only need six hours of sleep!" Fast forward to New Year's Day 2020, businesses ready to launch, President Donald J. Trump economy, BOOMING cruising into March 2020, bam, global pandemic! As my two-year old grandson Zander would say, "Oh no!"

Black Lion Endeavors Corporation of Colorado is the parent company of eight Limited Liability Corporations (LLCs) and our business model is to operate as a conglomerate very similar to LVMH Louis Vuitton, Moet, Hennessy, and/or Liberty Media. Black Lion Endeavors Corporation "Roaring to the Top!" is composed of the following:

1. Big Show Entertainment Network (BEN) LLC

2. Black Lion House of Fashion LLC "The House of Black"

3. Casanovas Cupcake and Wine Bar LLC

4. Entertainment District LLC

5. Blue Star 21 Management Services LLC

6. Blue Star 21 Capital Services LLC

7. CAVU Fox One LLC

8. Raines International Speedway (RIS) LLC

And that's what came out of my head, and what God (Adonai) put on my heart on New Year's Day, January 1, 2014, I've waited ten years, toiling in the lab, waiting for the return of President Donald J. Trump, and for economic conditions to be just right, now is the time. LET'S GOO!

Our main project that ties everything together is Raines International Speedway and Entertainment District (R.I.S.E) + Research and Development Park (Spaceport Colorado) also known as "The Colorado Project" it is a 5000+ acre Aerospace, Automotive, Aviation, Entertainment, Fashion, Space, and Technology focused, and synergistic 30-year Masterplan Community-centered on six Extreme Adventure Experiences (EAEs) set for development, and construction as its own municipality near Denver called, Race City, Colorado USA. The R.I.S.E Entertainment District-Metro District will be the first in the Nation access-by-membership-only Entertainment District, also known as 'The Secure Suburb' model, providing an extremely exciting secure entertainment experience where security is paramount to our success. Basically, we are building the Coachella Valley of Colorado.

Neighborhoods 1-7 | The Six Extreme Adventure Experiences (EAEs) @ R.I.S.E :

1. EAA Air Venture Oshkosh - Regional Airport Fixed Based Operations (FBO), Main Event: EAA Air Venture Show

2. Monaco, Monte Carlo - Raines International Speedway (RIS), Main Events: Formula One, IndyCar, NASCAR, MotoGP, Porsche Racing

3. The Melania - City Center + Event Center + Merchandise Experience: Main Resort, Hotels, Luxury Condos & Apartments, Shops, Restaurants, Pubs, Bars, Comedy Clubs, Nightclubs, Boutiques, Speakeasy's, Fashion Shows, Trade Shows...

4. The Duke - Extreme Sports Adventure Paddock feature a Top-Secret Water Attraction

5. Executive Golf Course + Country Club + 300 Private Gated Homes w/special Automotive and Aviation Homes

6. The JV - Digital Production Studios

7. The Elon, Star Base Colorado and Executive Office Park and Industrial Park

The Architect Lead and Planner for Raines International Speedway and Entertainment District (R.I.S.E) + Research and Development Park (Spaceport Colorado) also known as "The Colorado Project":

JOHN A. DANIELIAN, AIA, LEED AP | PRESIDENT | 60 Corporate Park | Irvine | CA | 92606 | www.danielian.com | office 949.474.6030 ext. 112

Pitch Decks and additional project information are available upon request.

PROVIDING HEART RACING EXTREME ADVENTURE EXPERIENCES FOR THE SECRET-INTERNATIONAL SECRET AGENT IN YOU...

Raines International Speedway and Entertainment District and Entertainment District (R.I.S.E) ~ "Follow your Passions!"

CHRISTIAN MISSIONS:

1. STOP CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING

2. PROTECT AND PROMOTE TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE

FAVORITE BIBLE VERSE ROMANS 8:28

And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.

Shalom,

David "Super Dave" Raines, MBA | CEO | Black Lion Endeavors Corporation | Englewood, Colorado | 80112 | blacklion.endeavors@icloud.com