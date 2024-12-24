Give Jack the Gift of Life This Christmas

Help Us Give Carl's Brother the Gift of Life This Christmas!

This holiday season, we're facing another emergency at Rosie's Rescue. Carl's brother, one of our beloved pigs, has been diagnosed with the same condition Carl faced: a prolapse. This requires urgent surgery to save his life, and we need to raise $2,600 to cover the cost.

We never imagined we’d face the heartbreaking reality of having to put down a beloved pet because we couldn’t afford the surgery. It’s been an incredibly tough couple of months with mounting vet bills and our big move to the new sanctuary. But despite the challenges, we’re determined to give these pigs a chance at a healthy, happy life.

We’re still paying off Carl's surgery, but we believe with all our hearts that every animal deserves a fighting chance—especially these sweet, gentle pigs who call our sanctuary home.

This Christmas, we're asking for your help. Every dollar counts, and your generosity will help us ensure Carl's brother gets the surgery he desperately needs. If you can't donate, please consider sharing this post to spread the word.if you would rather donate by e transfer our email is set up through info@pigtopia.ca

Let’s come together this holiday season to give Carl's brother the gift of health and a future.

Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for supporting Rosie's Rescue and the animals we care for!