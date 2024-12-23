Campaign Image

SPRUCE PINE NORTH CAROLINA HURRICANE RELIEF

Goal:

 USD $3,800

Raised:

 USD $1,920

Campaign created by Caputo Excavating

Campaign funds will be received by Sabrina Caputo

SPRUCE PINE NORTH CAROLINA HURRICANE RELIEF

Caputo Excavating, from South Kortright, NY, is headed to Spruce Pine North Carolina to join up with Wilmimgton Reposonse. A non profit organization to help families still stranded with out their homes.We are taking our trucks and equipment to clear debris, downed trees and general excavation to start rebuilding this area. We are asking for help to offset expenses as we are  volunteering our time and equipment. We will be there Jan 13th to 18th.  We are just asking for some help with travel costs and fuel. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Erick McLaughlin
$ 200.00 USD
15 days ago

Mid-County Auto Body
$ 500.00 USD
18 days ago

Eklund
$ 500.00 USD
19 days ago

Papajoe2608
$ 250.00 USD
21 days ago

May the good Lord bless your time, efforts, and sacrifice to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ by directly helping fellow Americans and brothers and sisters made in the image of our God. Know prayers will be offered for God's hedge of protection around those traveling and operating the equipment and a good measure of wisdom and discernment. In the all powerful name of Jesus Christ the Lord.

Rita Hayes
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
21 days ago

RAILROAD AUTO LLC
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Rich Mele
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo