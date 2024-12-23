SPRUCE PINE NORTH CAROLINA HURRICANE RELIEF

Goal:
USD $3,800
Raised:
USD $1,920
Campaign funds will be received by Sabrina Caputo
Caputo Excavating, from South Kortright, NY, is headed to Spruce Pine North Carolina to join up with Wilmimgton Reposonse. A non profit organization to help families still stranded with out their homes.We are taking our trucks and equipment to clear debris, downed trees and general excavation to start rebuilding this area. We are asking for help to offset expenses as we are volunteering our time and equipment. We will be there Jan 13th to 18th. We are just asking for some help with travel costs and fuel.
May the good Lord bless your time, efforts, and sacrifice to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ by directly helping fellow Americans and brothers and sisters made in the image of our God. Know prayers will be offered for God's hedge of protection around those traveling and operating the equipment and a good measure of wisdom and discernment. In the all powerful name of Jesus Christ the Lord.
