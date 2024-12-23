SPRUCE PINE NORTH CAROLINA HURRICANE RELIEF

Caputo Excavating, from South Kortright, NY, is headed to Spruce Pine North Carolina to join up with Wilmimgton Reposonse. A non profit organization to help families still stranded with out their homes.We are taking our trucks and equipment to clear debris, downed trees and general excavation to start rebuilding this area. We are asking for help to offset expenses as we are volunteering our time and equipment. We will be there Jan 13th to 18th. We are just asking for some help with travel costs and fuel.