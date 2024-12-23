After Cancer Surgery Support

Monthly Goal:
I was diagnosed in September with thyroid cancer after a year and half of illlness and many hospital and doctor visits. On November I had my thyroid removed in hopes of no complications. Since November 14th I have been extremely ill with insomnia, tremors, tinnitus and muscle spasms. I have been experiencing nerve pain to an extreme. In this I have reached out to providers and have been to the ER. I am currently unable to return to my job due to these symptoms. I have no other resources and bills are piling up. I am unable to now pay my bills because what was supposed to be only a few weeks recovery has come to this. If you are able to help in any small way I would be so grateful. Pleasealso keep me in your prayers. Gods blessings to everyone.
Praying for you Shana.
I believe that God is with you every step of the way, holding you in His love and giving you strength. In Isaiah 41:10, God promises us, “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you.” I hope this verse brings you comfort and reminds you that you’re never alone in this journey.
