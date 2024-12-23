Supporting Zoey's Surgery and Recovery Costs

Last week Zoey collapsed and was rushed to the vet. She had a mass in her stomach that burst and needed emergency life-saving surgery. She had the mass removed as well as her spleen. After being in the animal hospital for a few days, she is now home and recovering, but has a long road ahead of her. As many may know, emergency pet surgeries are expensive, and this surgery, which was necessary to save her life, cost $11,000. My family and I are asking for donations from those who are able and willing to help us pay the cost of the surgery. Any and all donations are appreciated. We are so grateful to have Zoey with us, but are asking for support of the financial burden.