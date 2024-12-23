Legal Defense Fund

In 2023, I published a book titled Fauci's Fiction and launched a Rumble show to share the truth about what we witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the book's release and my decision to speak out, the Federal Government under the Biden administration has turned its sights on me. The Department of Justice has served subpoenas to me, my staff, and nearly everyone in my circle, all in an apparent effort to silence dissent.





The DOJ has weaponized the legal system to target those who dare to speak against them, causing immense strain on my family and the families of many others around me. Despite no formal charges being filed, their relentless pursuit has inflicted heavy financial burdens, with mounting legal fees that are taking a toll.





While they may have unlimited time and resources, I do not. That’s why I am asking for your support to stand against this unjust lawfare. I remain committed to fighting this battle and refuse to be silenced, but I cannot do it alone. Your help can make a difference in this fight for justice.