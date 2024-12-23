Please Help the Pye Family and Horses

The Glenda Sandnes Pye Family have horses that may have to be sold or could suffer from hunger over the winter because of an unfortunate disaster. A herd of Elk broke through their electric fencing and destroyed their entire winter supply of hay to feed their horses, some they have owned and cared for since babies. They do not have the funds available to replace their feed and there is none to buy where they live in Little Prairie, BC. Please help them afford to replace the hay and keep their horses!