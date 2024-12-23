Please Help the Pye Family and Horses

Goal:
CAD $10,000
Raised:
CAD $465
Campaign funds will be received by Glenda Pye
The Glenda Sandnes Pye Family have horses that may have to be sold or could suffer from hunger over the winter because of an unfortunate disaster. A herd of Elk broke through their electric fencing and destroyed their entire winter supply of hay to feed their horses, some they have owned and cared for since babies. They do not have the funds available to replace their feed and there is none to buy where they live in Little Prairie, BC. Please help them afford to replace the hay and keep their horses!
Wishing you the support you need.
May you find peace even in this time of challenge,
May the Lord bless you and keep you all
I saw this on Ginger Burnett's facebook page. I hope you and the horses make it through the winter.
I hope you get the food you need for your horses.
Hoping this we’ll help you all have a great Christmas.
