Please Help the Pye Family and Horses

The Glenda Sandnes Pye Family have horses that may have to be sold or could suffer from hunger over the winter because of an unfortunate disaster. A herd of Elk broke through their electric fencing and destroyed their entire winter supply of hay to feed their horses, some they have owned and cared for since babies.  They do not have the funds available to replace their feed and there is none to buy where they live in Little Prairie, BC. Please help them afford to replace the hay and keep their horses!

Recent Donations
Show:
SusanD
$ 50.00 CAD
18 days ago

Wishing you the support you need.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
20 days ago

May you find peace even in this time of challenge,

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
21 days ago

May the Lord bless you and keep you all

Nancy Bremeau
$ 150.00 CAD
22 days ago

I saw this on Ginger Burnett's facebook page. I hope you and the horses make it through the winter.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 CAD
22 days ago

Kevin Scott
$ 25.00 CAD
22 days ago

I hope you get the food you need for your horses.

Al Dadswell
$ 50.00 CAD
22 days ago

Hoping this we’ll help you all have a great Christmas.

