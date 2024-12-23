Terry Swallow Fund

My Son Terry Swallow, will be going for colon cancer surgery in January, he will needing financial help after his surgery, as he will be off work a few months, anything you can help him with, would be greatly appreciated, anything, even a prayer or a message of support. Terry has just been married and had his first child this year, a very special kind and caring man, who has always been there for family and friends, he left home in his late teens to care for his grand parents, until they passed, afterward left for Alberta to work, he is loved by his many friends and family, and there are no words to describe Terry, only he is a wonderful son, father, and husband, thank you all for your support. A message from Terry

Early this year my doctor had me do a physical and included a FIT test and came back positive for blood. After a few test to find the reason it came back with not so good news. They found it had 3 Polyps that came back positive for cancer in my colon the good news is it looks to be only in the colon. Surgery will be sometime in January to remove my colon and from there they will check to make sure it hasn't moved.

If you take anything away from this post is to get checked even more so if there's history of cancer in your family for i had no symptoms and I'm 7 years from the recommended age for when you should be checked on a regular basis.

Ask your doctor about a FIT test. It's a simple test you do at home and drop off at the lab, best to catch it early

There's going to be a big change in my quality of life but we will get through it together. Love you all and thank you for all support.



