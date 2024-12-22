Bryson's Starfish Chronicles

Bryson was born summer of 2024--a much anticipated baby boy for his mommy and daddy and huge extended family. As they had been told, Bryson was born with only his upper arms and legs--no hands, no feet. But his family knows he is fearfully and wonderfully made and they can't wait to see how God will use him throughout his life. Bryson has a smile that lights up a room and Bonnie chose to share his beautiful smile with the world in the Baby of the Year contest through Good Housekeeping. While Bryson passed through many rounds he did not win the final prize of $25,000...a prize that Bryson's mom and dad hoped to use for home modifications and medical/prosthetic bills. After his time in the contest ended I realized all the people who love Bryson and his family, who had been diligently voting day after day, would likely love the opportunity to donate to a fund to help the Cox family with the bills they face. I asked Bonnie and Tyler about this possibility and initially they were hesitant because they are used to being on the giving side of these funds. I encouraged them to allow all the people who love them to bless them with a gift to ease the financial burden of medical bills, therapy co-pays, prosthetics, home modifications, and even bills they cannot anticipate. After much discussion and prayer they gave me the go-ahead to start this page. I asked Bonnie to share a little more about Bryson so you can know the little boy you are helping.

Bryson has a beautiful smile and a giggle that is so cute! He loves music, bright colors, and watching football. Although he only has half of typical arms, he uses them to hug his mommy and daddy so tight! And boy, oh boy, is he ticklish! When Bryson looks you in the eyes it is like he is sending love to you--it is so amazing. He is our precious bundle of joy, a true gift from God. We cannot imagine our lives without him and are so excited to watch him grow and accomplish so many things. As you would expect, there will be many expenses as we support Bryson and help him reach his potential. He will need prosthetics, therapy, many specialist visits, and even modifications to our home. We love the Lord and we trust He will provide for all of Bryson's needs as each one comes along. Thank you for praying for our family and partnering with us.

Please consider how you may be able to support Bryson and his family. Pray for them as they make medical decisions, choose his doctors and therapists, look into therapeutic modifications for their home, and most importantly, that Bryson would grow up to love the Lord with all his heart. If you voted for Bryson in the Baby of the Year contest, would you consider donating here? Would you consider sharing this link so we can share his smile and his story far and wide? God has an amazing plan for Bryson; we invite you to join us in watching it unfold. Follow along on Bryson's Instagram page @starfish.chronicles