Supporting Melanie’s swim national championship me

Hi everyone,

I’m creating this campaign to gain financial support for my 13 years old daughter’s national swim meet that coming up in April 2025. I’m currently unemployed and thus staying afloat with essentials is my priority. I am doing all I can to provide. I hope for things to turn around soon so I can provide this for my daughter. Melanie has worked hard to qualify for Boys and Girls Nationals Swim Championship. This will be occurring in St. Petersburg, Florida in April 2025 and it would be amazing to be able to do this for her despite our circumstances. The money will cover her flight, lodging, food and swim event fees. I will definitely post receipts and pictures of her entire experience. Thank you in advance for considering to give. Any donation is appreciated.