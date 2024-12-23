David Vargas Spring Semester

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $605
Campaign funds will be received by Paula Capella
I am looking for assistance with funding my next semester at William Paterson University. I am studying jazz piano. God has given me the ability to play the piano since I was three.despite the fact that I was born blind from birth. Having now walked with him for a year and a half, He has given me nine original worship songs from the scriptures.I wholeheartedly believe that God made me blind so that I might see Him more clearly and that I might walk by faith and not by sight.Rather than allowing myself to be defined by my blindness, I fully embrace it and am contributing to society.
God bless you David.
May the Lord multiply this increase exponentially fir HIS purposes
