David Vargas Spring Semester

I am looking for assistance with funding my next semester at William Paterson University. I am studying jazz piano. God has given me the ability to play the piano since I was three.despite the fact that I was born blind from birth. Having now walked with him for a year and a half, He has given me nine original worship songs from the scriptures.I wholeheartedly believe that God made me blind so that I might see Him more clearly and that I might walk by faith and not by sight.Rather than allowing myself to be defined by my blindness, I fully embrace it and am contributing to society.





















