David Vargas Spring Semester

I am looking for assistance with funding my next semester at William Paterson  University. I am studying jazz piano. God has given me the ability to play the piano since I was three.despite the fact that I was born blind from birth. Having now walked with him for a year and a half, He has given me nine original worship songs from the scriptures.I wholeheartedly believe that God made me blind so that I might see Him more clearly and that I might walk by faith  and not by sight.Rather than allowing myself to be defined by my blindness, I fully embrace it and am contributing to society.






Anonymous Giver
$ 314.00 USD
14 days ago

Desiree
$ 10.00 USD
18 days ago

God bless you David.

Miriroz
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

May the Lord multiply this increase exponentially fir HIS purposes

Christine C
$ 226.00 USD
21 days ago

Maralee Capella
$ 5.00 USD
21 days ago

