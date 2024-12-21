Campaign Image

Handicap Van for Franklin Banks

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $270

Campaign created by Erin Wheeler

Mr. Franklin Banks or as most affectionately know him as Mr. Frankie is in need of a van that would allow him to ride his customized power wheelchair into for transportation. MS has caused Mr. Frankie significant challenges including the need for a wheelchair. Getting into a car is not possible so he relies on the medical bus system which is very limited in Ridgely, and often has to wait hours to be transported from an appointment and has at times been told they may not be able to get him home. Having an accessible van for his caregiver to take him to doctor appointments, shopping, family homes, and other outings would transform their lives. 

Mr. Frankie is known as such a friendly face around the Town of Ridgely as he rides his wheelchair around town to visit friends.  He is a caring neighbor who wants to make a difference in his community.

Let's come together as a community and help Mr. Frankie get a wheelchair accessible van to greatly improve his quality of life!

Recent Donations

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Mr. Frankie, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! I hope this helps some in getting you into a van.

Amina Lively
$ 25.00 USD
19 days ago

i wish i could do more. i am praying for you, Unc. love, ~Amina

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Merry Christmas
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

From one wheelchair user to another, I know the struggle is real. Merry Christmas!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

