Help Bring Accountability to Health Care

Defend Medical Freedom: Support the Fight for Informed Consent

Informed consent is the cornerstone of medical ethics—a fundamental right that ensures every individual can make decisions about their health based on transparency and trust. Unfortunately, during the Covid-19 pandemic, health care providers and policymakers failed to uphold this principle. Canadians were not given the full transparency they deserve regarding the Covid-19 vaccination, and many health care workers were faced with an impossible choice: take an experimental vaccine still in clinical trials or lose their livelihoods. This is coercion, not informed consent. And coercion has no place in medical decision-making.







The United Health Care Workers Ontario (UHCWO) is a grassroots movement of dedicated, multidisciplinary health care professionals who are standing up for the rights of both health care workers and patients. We are committed to ensuring that medical decisions remain free from pressure and based on full, honest information. Our mission is to hold accountable those who have undermined informed consent and to protect the rights of health care workers and patients alike.





We have filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of unionized health care workers in Ontario, challenging the policies and mandates that led to coercion in medical decision-making. This is a critical legal action that will not only impact health care workers but also set a precedent for all Canadians who believe in the fundamental right to make informed medical choices.

We need your support to take this fight to the next level. With your contribution, we can move forward with the certification of this lawsuit and bring much-needed accountability to those who violated the principles of informed consent.



Every dollar you donate helps us stand strong in this landmark legal battle—one that will shape the future of medical freedom for all. This is about more than just health care workers; it’s about ensuring that all Canadians have the right to make their own health decisions free from coercion.

