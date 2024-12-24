Supporting Erinn Shales and Family

This campaign is for Erinn (Carlson) Shales, her husband Stephen, and their children, as she receives hospice care for acute myeloid leukemia. Erinn and Stephen have been married for 23 years this December 29th. They have nine beautiful children (ages 4-22), seven of whom are homeschooled. Erinn was first diagnosed 2.5 years ago with AML, went through a round of chemo, and has been in remission. This month the AML came back aggressively. She became severely weak and spent 3 days in the hospital in mid-December receiving care and units of blood. It then became clear that going home to her family and hospice care was the next step in her journey. Your contributions will bless the whole family and help Stephen focus on his family and their many needs at this time.

If you are able and would like to help financially, here are some monthly and specific needs the Shales family has:

Monthly Needs

For the past month, Stephen has been Erinn’s primary caregiver as she has been bed-ridden with what they first believed only to be strep throat and then pneumonia. (Currently, the hospice care nurse visits briefly bi-weekly.) He is also handling all the details that have come up in this transitional time. Due to this, there has been & continues to be a loss of income and the family would be grateful for help in this area.

Their mortgage and utility bill average around $1,500 monthly.

Their average monthly grocery bill is around $2,000 for 11 people, (2 dogs, 1 cat, and 30 chickens.)

Specific Needs

The central heating and air unit in their 112 year old farmhouse has recently broken and needs to be replaced. They are currently using space heaters to heat their home.

Their 12 passenger van has developed mechanical problems and has over 200,000 miles on it. They are praying for and in need of another large, more reliable vehicle for their family.

The family would be grateful for help with counseling costs for themselves and their children.

If you would prefer to give directly to the Shales family, please contact one of these individuals for Venmo, Zelle, or physical check options.

John Shales

Cheryl Campbell

Chris & Rachel Embler

Pris Landry

See CaringBridge Site for Updates