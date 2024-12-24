Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Supporting Erinn Shales and Family

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $10,225

Campaign created by Cheryl Campbell

Campaign funds will be received by Stephen Shales

Supporting Erinn Shales and Family

         This campaign is for Erinn (Carlson) Shales, her husband Stephen, and their children, as she receives hospice care for acute myeloid leukemia. Erinn and Stephen have been married for 23 years this December 29th. They have nine beautiful children (ages 4-22), seven of whom are homeschooled. Erinn was first diagnosed 2.5 years ago with AML, went through a round of chemo, and has been in remission. This month the AML came back aggressively. She became severely weak and spent 3 days in the hospital in mid-December receiving care and units of blood. It then became clear that going home to her family and hospice care was the next step in her journey. Your contributions will bless the whole family and help Stephen focus on his family and their many needs at this time.

If you are able and would like to help financially, here are some monthly and specific needs the Shales family has:

Monthly Needs

  •  For the past month, Stephen has been Erinn’s primary caregiver as she has been bed-ridden with what they first believed only to be strep throat and then pneumonia. (Currently, the hospice care nurse visits briefly bi-weekly.) He is also handling all the details that have come up in this transitional time. Due to this, there has been & continues to be a loss of income and the family would be grateful for help in this area.
  •  Their mortgage and utility bill average around $1,500 monthly.
  • Their average monthly grocery bill is around $2,000 for 11 people, (2 dogs, 1 cat, and 30 chickens.)

Specific Needs

  •  The central heating and air unit in their 112 year old farmhouse has recently broken and needs to be replaced. They are currently using space heaters to heat their home.
  • Their 12 passenger van has developed mechanical problems and has over 200,000 miles on it. They are praying for and in need of another large, more reliable vehicle for their family.
  • The family would be grateful for help with counseling costs for themselves and their children.

If you would prefer to give directly to the Shales family, please contact one of these individuals for Venmo, Zelle, or physical check options.

 John Shales

 Cheryl Campbell

 Chris & Rachel Embler

 Pris Landry

See CaringBridge Site for Updates

Recent Donations
Show:
Darla Whetsell
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

Ashley and I are praying for God’s healing touch.

Jessie Barton
$ 300.00 USD
7 days ago

Prayers for you and the family.

Anita
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for you, Errin, Stephen and your beautiful family. As in other situations I've encountered like yours, it's hard to understand what/why our Father is doing. All His ways are good and righteous altogether. He walks every day/moment with/in us, bearing our sorrows and pain. May the sense of His presence, peace, rest and hope be palpable, resting/covernering over your lives. All my love!

Ron and Linda
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying mightily for you.

Scott
$ 200.00 USD
11 days ago

I love you guys so much.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for you!

Luke and Maggie
$ 500.00 USD
13 days ago

Erinn, we know you from afar, but love you and your family. Stephen, you are in our prayers.

Joel Langley
$ 500.00 USD
13 days ago

My dear brother and sister, we are praying for you and your family each day. If there is anything that we can do, please let us know. My number is 423-368-3057

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

We are praying for you Erinn and family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
14 days ago

We’re praying for you, Erinn and Stephen and family!

The Halls
$ 150.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Dear Stephen & Erinn, We are praying for you and your difficult journey. Happy Anniversary today!! May the Lord of all comfort & grace hold each of you (children included) in His loving arms. Steve & Kim Salowitz

Erin Murakami Oleniczak
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

The LORD bless you and keep you; The LORD make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you; The LORD lift his countenance upon you and give you peace. Numbers 6:24-26 Erinn, your faith is deep and genuine, and was an inspiration to me since our camp days at Portage Lake. I am praying for healing for you, and for the Lord to give you and your family peace that passes all understanding.

Kristen Coulter
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Praying for you

George and Ruth Bassett
$ 975.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Anuja Sanjeevkumar
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Cami
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Praying for God’s peace, healing, and comfort.

Updates

Update #1

December 31st, 2024

If you would like to see more regular updates please visit our CaringBridge site at:
Erinn Shales CaringBridge updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo