Supporting Erinn Shales and Family

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $10,225
This campaign is for Erinn (Carlson) Shales, her husband Stephen, and their children, as she receives hospice care for acute myeloid leukemia. Erinn and Stephen have been married for 23 years this December 29th. They have nine beautiful children (ages 4-22), seven of whom are homeschooled. Erinn was first diagnosed 2.5 years ago with AML, went through a round of chemo, and has been in remission. This month the AML came back aggressively. She became severely weak and spent 3 days in the hospital in mid-December receiving care and units of blood. It then became clear that going home to her family and hospice care was the next step in her journey. Your contributions will bless the whole family and help Stephen focus on his family and their many needs at this time.
If you are able and would like to help financially, here are some monthly and specific needs the Shales family has:
If you would prefer to give directly to the Shales family, please contact one of these individuals for Venmo, Zelle, or physical check options.
John Shales
Cheryl Campbell
Chris & Rachel Embler
Pris Landry
Ashley and I are praying for God’s healing touch.
Prayers for you and the family.
Praying for you, Errin, Stephen and your beautiful family. As in other situations I've encountered like yours, it's hard to understand what/why our Father is doing. All His ways are good and righteous altogether. He walks every day/moment with/in us, bearing our sorrows and pain. May the sense of His presence, peace, rest and hope be palpable, resting/covernering over your lives. All my love!
Praying mightily for you.
I love you guys so much.
Praying for you!
Erinn, we know you from afar, but love you and your family. Stephen, you are in our prayers.
My dear brother and sister, we are praying for you and your family each day. If there is anything that we can do, please let us know. My number is 423-368-3057
We are praying for you Erinn and family.
We’re praying for you, Erinn and Stephen and family!
Dear Stephen & Erinn, We are praying for you and your difficult journey. Happy Anniversary today!! May the Lord of all comfort & grace hold each of you (children included) in His loving arms. Steve & Kim Salowitz
The LORD bless you and keep you; The LORD make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you; The LORD lift his countenance upon you and give you peace. Numbers 6:24-26 Erinn, your faith is deep and genuine, and was an inspiration to me since our camp days at Portage Lake. I am praying for healing for you, and for the Lord to give you and your family peace that passes all understanding.
Praying for you
Praying for God’s peace, healing, and comfort.
December 31st, 2024
If you would like to see more regular updates please visit our CaringBridge site at:
Erinn Shales CaringBridge updates
