Boyle Family Support

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $8,920
Brad and Tracy very recently learned their sweet daughter, Maria was diagnosed with a brain tumor and surgery has been successfully completed. Maria has a long road to recovery ahead of her and with the mounting expenses of the medical care and therapies she will need, we are asking friends and family for any financial help we can offer them to help ease the burden.
Please continue to keep Maria and her family in your prayers!
God is good always.
We were so sorry to hear this and are praying for a full recovery.
Praying for sweet Maria and your family.
