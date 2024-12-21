Getting to The Table 2025

The work in DC and the region has often not been given the same status as a mission. But homeland missions are the foundation for all other missions.

This campaign is going to help myself and our team move forward for this significant year of 2025 to get us the infrastructure to take the region to “the Table in DC” that will happen in October. It’s a building of a wider and deeper community of Jesus people that are all in and willing to lay everything out for Jesus to get the fullness of His reward.

The funds will support communications computer, phone, zoom, mail and printing as a small list. It will help mobilize our local trips through the region. It will also help us be able to set up for the trips to DC and the various trips to help build towards the gather in DC on October 9-12th as well as the pre rally gatherings.

I thank you for the help, prayers and support to continue to lead our state in the homelands missions.