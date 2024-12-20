Please Help Me Survive Until Social Security

Google Site: Updates, Photos, & Videos ** Facebook: Updates, Photos, and Videos

Dear Friends,

Hello, I’m Mark, and I’m asking for your help in one of the most difficult times of my life. For the past several years, I’ve been battling several personal challenges, including chronic kidney disease, chronic and severe depression, and ADHD, which have left me unable to maintain stable work. These health struggles, combined with a couple of years of unemployment, have led to me losing my home, my job, and everything I had.

In addition to losing my job, and then my home due to illness, I have also lost all of my worldly possessions. When I could no longer afford the monthly fee for a storage locker in Albany, New York, everything I owned—including all of my personal belongings, journals, and medical records—was seized, and all of my possessions are now gone.

After losing everything, I was homeless, so I took my last bit of savings—what little there was in a TIAA-CREF retirement account—and came to Thailand in hope of making that little bit of money last for as long as possible. (In my younger days, I had spent time in Thailand, and knew that the cost of living there is significantly lower than in the U.S.) Leaving was a very difficult decision, but I hoped it would buy me some time to rebuild.

Unfortunately, even here, the bit of money I had saved has now run out, and my situation has become increasingly desperate. My medical needs are ongoing, and I struggle with the physical and emotional toll of chronic illness.

Why I’m Asking for Help

Despite these challenges, I’m trying to hold on until I can start receiving Social Security in July 2025. From Social Security, I’ll have an income of about $1,300 per month. While it’s not much, it may be enough to cover basic living expenses in Thailand, though just barely, given my medical needs. However, the gap between now and then is critical. Without your help, I don’t know how I’ll survive until July 2025.

After running out of funds and time, I was legally required to leave Thailand for a while, so I came overland to Laos. And now, I will soon be legally required to leave Laos – and return to Chiang Mai, Thailand.

To do this, I will need funds to meet entry requirements, such as showing 20,000 Thai baht in cash, and having a plane ticket out of Thailand, or possibly instead obtaining an education visa, which would include enrollment fees for classes, and visa fees. (An education visa would allow me to stay there for a time, rather than having to flee over the border again, back to Laos.) The expenses for returning to Chiang Mai will be part of the initial $5,000 lump sum goal. I am in desperate straits.

What I Need

I’ve set two goals for this campaign:

Lump Sum Goal: $5,000

Cover immediate living expenses, including rent, utilities, and food.

Pay for medical needs, such as medications and a blood workup for my chronic kidney disease.

Facilitate my return to Chiang Mai, including visa-related costs.

Monthly Support Goal: $1,000 per month

Help with ongoing expenses, such as rent, utilities, food, and medication.

Provide stability until Social Security begins in July 2025.

How You Can Help

Your kindness and generosity could be the lifeline I desperately need. Here’s how you can make a difference:

Donate: Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to stability and health. Even a one-time donation can help bridge the immediate financial gap, while monthly contributions would provide much-needed consistency.

Share My Story: If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your network can be just as impactful. You never know who might be moved to help.

Please Keep Me in Your Prayers: Your thoughts and prayers mean more than I can say. Knowing that people care gives me strength to keep going. Thank you.

Why Your Help Matters

The emotional toll of all of this has been immense, but I am determined to keep fighting.

This situation has been incredibly dark, and I’ve struggled with thoughts of giving up. But I want to believe that there’s a way out, and I’m asking for your help to find it. Your support would give me hope and the chance to rebuild my life.

Thank You

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and consider helping me through this challenging time. Your kindness would mean everything to me, and I am so grateful for any support you can offer. With your help, I believe I can make it through this.

With immense gratitude,

Mark

PEACE TO YOU. ALL OF YOU. Walk in peace.