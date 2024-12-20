Support Baby Myles Billson and Family

Raised:
USD $10,488
Baby Myles was born Saturday morning December 14th three and a half weeks earlier than expected. He decided it was time to meet his family and made a fast and furious entrance giving Mom and Dad just enough time to get to the hospital. His name means warrior and He has proven he is a great one over the past few days! Saturday evening the doctors found an anomaly with his heart and he was rushed to the Children’s Hospital in AR. Since then Myles has been diagnosed with a rare and serious heart condition called d-Transpositions of the Great Arteries, which essentially means his two main arteries carrying blood away from the heart are reversed. This means his blood is not being oxygenated properly. Myles initially was placed on a ventilator, sedated, and given medication to help some of his oxygenated blood enter into his body by a different means, and has already had a successful catheter procedure that will continue the allowance of the “leaking” of oxygenated blood by a different means than normal to keep him stable. Ultimately Myles needs open heart surgery to correct the two arteries that are switched. This will be done within a few weeks when Myles has built up enough strength to be ready for the surgery. His attending doctors are very hopeful of the success rate of the surgery. Myles will be in the NICU for at least 6 to 8 weeks after surgery and family will be traveling a daily or multiple times a day commute to be with him.
Right now prayers for endurance and strength and ultimate healing of Myles is coveted. Pryce, Megan, and big brother Clay are going to be adjusting to having a child and sibling in NICU and the realities and sacrifices that brings. If you feel lead to encourage them cards can be sent to their address:
3800 Stillman Loop Bryant, AR 72022
or you can leave a note here. If you also want to bless them financially as they encounter added expenses and time off work you can do that here, this is a christian platform that does not take a percentage of any donations. Thank you for lifting the Billson Family up in Prayer. We trust in a God who hears and works all this for His glory and their good even in the hard.
Please respect Pryce and Megan right now and be sensitive to not reach out by phone too much for updates as you can imagine the family has a lot going on as they adjust to serving their sweet little Warrior Myles and his big brother. Thank you 💙 Updates will be made here and on his caringbridge platform:
https://www.caringbridge.org/site/e99354d2-be76-11ef-b932-4ff7256d6bf3?utm_source=website_share&utm_medium=share_button&utm_term=&utm_content=link_share_button&utm_campaign=private_home_page
Praying for Myles and your family.
Praying for your sweet boy and family!
Praying for you 🙏
Praying for your sweet family!
Praying for your little family.
Myles🙏
Praying for your little boy!
Praying for hope at every turn, endurance and strength as you walk this journey!
Praying for precious Myles and your family! May you experience God's strength and comfort through this.
Prayers continuing … Psalm 121:1-2 (ESV) I lift up my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the LORD, who made heaven and earth.
January 13th, 2025
The doctors met with Megan and Pryce today over some concerns they had with regulating Myles’ blood pressure and for some increased swelling he was having. Later in the day looking over his CT scans they found a large blood clot where the neck port line is. Blood was still passing through to the brain but it was preventing the fluid from draining. They now have the answer to why he is so swollen in his upper body/head. They are giving him something to break up the clot and then they will remove the pic line in the neck tomorrow and potentially replace a new one his other leg. Please pray for this medication to work effectively and quickly and that they see improvement with the swelling over the next 24-48 hours. Please pray specifically over the team of doctors and nurses making decisions and monitoring him that God would give them wisdom to how they can best help his little body heal and recover. We are thankful they went ahead with the CT even though they were looking at his heart they were still able to find the answers to some of the other issues he’s been having. Thank you for continuing to lift Myles and the family up in prayer.
January 11th, 2025
Myles is making wonderful progress and we know it is thanks to everyones prayers and God‘s healing power. He is starting to open his eyes some and appears to be comfortable. As of today they have already removed both drainage tubes and his catheter. He is also receiving a small amount of food through a feeding tube. All his organs appear to be working well but still not to full capacity. He will remain sedated and on a ventilator as his body continues to heal. The first echocardiogram indicated that his heart is functioning properly, praise God, but needs to strengthen. God continues to bless us with his presence and daily healing of little Myles💙
Thank you all for lifting Myles and all the family in prayer.
January 9th, 2025
Myles continues to make good progress! Thank you all for your prayers! He’s still in critical but stable condition. Yesterday morning the doctors were confident in his progress and went ahead and completed the closing procedure. Megan and Pryce are able to sit with him for limited amounts of time and he is already looking so much more like himself. He’s slowly having some of the monitors and tubes removed which is wonderful, and the doctors are happy with how his organs are responding. Continue to pray for his little heart as it is still adjusting in so many ways, pray for it to build strength. Even Paula was able to visit him yesterday evening she says, “Despite all the tubes and wires he is a beautiful little boy. He is still in critical but stable condition and has 2 nurses attending him as well as numerous specialists. His incision is several inches but looks very good. We are praising God for his love and healing of our sweet Myles.”
January 7th, 2025
Myles had a stable night, and is doing well according to the doctors. He is still in a very critical period of recovery but his little body seems to be responding well to the surgery. He has a long road ahead but the family is giving thanks to God. Thank you for your continued prayers.
January 6th, 2025
About an hour ago Myles came out of surgery. The doctor met with Pryce and and Megan he said that the surgery went as well as he could hope. Myles’ heart is fixed praise God! The next 24hrs are critical! Thank you for your continued prayers!
January 4th, 2025
The past few days for Myles have been stable which is a praise. He is slowly gaining some weight and enjoying lots of snuggles with Mom and Dad. His cultures for the infection have come back all negative clearing him for surgery so that is also a praise. Pryce and Megan have spent the last few days in meetings with the teams of doctors, surgeons, anesthesiologists, and post care providers filling them in on the upcoming surgery. It has been a very somber and hard few days discussing all that is to and may come, yet the team is hopeful and highly skilled in this surgery and Myles is in very good and gifted human hands. We also know he is being held and watched over by our great Healer and Physician who is able to do a great thing in the life of this little Warrior. Myles’ little heart is the size of a walnut and this procedure will be a very intense one. It will last between 6-8 hours with the first 12 hours post surgery being critical and the 24-48 hours after being semi critical. Myles will begin heart surgery this Monday January 6th at 9am. We are asking for those who would to please be praying fervently for this little boy during these timeframes. As well as for the family leading up to and during that the Lord would go before them all in miraculous and comforting ways. We know that if God wills Myles will come through surgery with great healing, and we are praying specifically for this to be done. We know all things work for the good of those who love God and Myles family has entrusted him into His hands. The family is so thankful for all of the love and support that has been given and are touched by the continued prayers and outpouring of encouragement.
December 31st, 2024
Myles has responded well to the antibiotics and hopefully will be done with the treatment for the infection after one more clear test result. He has mostly been eating his full 20ml of milk every 3 hours and now weighs 6 lbs! Yesterday he was wide awake looking all around for a full hour! Of course today he’s a bit more sleepy but enjoying cuddle time with both Dad and Mom. Prayers for continued growth as his surgery date of January 6th approaches.
December 30th, 2024
Update on Myles.
Yesterday was a little tough for him with a little fever, pain (they believe), and heart rate at 215 for awhile. They did some tests for bacterial infection and have identified that he does have one, so they are working to identify it. Hopefully some time this evening or tomorrow they will know what the best antibiotics to use. In the short term, they are administering a broad spectrum antibiotic. His heart rate this afternoon was back in the normal range Praise God! Continued prayers are a blessing for this little warrior! Thank you!
December 28th, 2024
Myles spent his first Christmas with his Grandparents, Mom, Dad, and even got a surprise visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause.
There have not been any major changes to Myles’ care in the last four days aside from him starting a small amount of blood transfusions. This is being done to help his body replenish the amount of blood they are taking for his labs that he gets done twice a day and to also help regulate his oxygen levels. Myles has slowly grown past his birth weight and continues to take small feedings every 3 hours. We appreciate your prayers for continued stability for Myles for the next 10 days as he awaits his surgery.
December 24th, 2024
Hello everyone, today has been a much better day for Myles. This morning the nurses immediately said we could hold him again and they also lowered his oxygen to 4 L! After the doctors made rounds and reassessed him they were pleased with his numbers and said we could start him back on the bottle. Paula was able to give him 7 mL at noon and he continued to get that amount every three hours. He is getting nutrients from his IV as well. The doctors do not appear to want to rush to do surgery this week. They really want him to gain some more weight. Thank you for your prayers.
December 22nd, 2024
Myles had a set back yesterday evening. His CO2 level was too high so they had to sedate him and place him back on a higher level of oxygen. Please pray he can breathe on his own and be held and fed again so as to regain his strength for his upcoming surgery. God is our mighty physician and can heal Myles’ little body💙
December 21st, 2024
Today Myles is a week old and has already had several procedures and surgery and is proven to be a true warrior, as his name represents! For the most part he has made wonderful progress, his feeding tube has been removed and he is taking bottles like a champ! He’s been taken off all of the medications but is still on a little oxygen. His heart rate does continue to fluctuate and they are monitoring it continually. Today he opened his eyes longer than he has ever done! They are waiting on surgery until around January 6, closer to his due date, so that he can be as strong as possible for the heart surgery.
Hank (Megan’s Dad) will be arriving in Arkansas early next week and Paula (Her Mom) will most likely both be staying until the end of January at least. Your continued prayers for Myles, Megan, Pryce and big brother Clay is greatly appreciated! We love you!
