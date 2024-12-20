Support Baby Myles Billson and Family

Baby Myles was born Saturday morning December 14th three and a half weeks earlier than expected. He decided it was time to meet his family and made a fast and furious entrance giving Mom and Dad just enough time to get to the hospital. His name means warrior and He has proven he is a great one over the past few days! Saturday evening the doctors found an anomaly with his heart and he was rushed to the Children’s Hospital in AR. Since then Myles has been diagnosed with a rare and serious heart condition called d-Transpositions of the Great Arteries, which essentially means his two main arteries carrying blood away from the heart are reversed. This means his blood is not being oxygenated properly. Myles initially was placed on a ventilator, sedated, and given medication to help some of his oxygenated blood enter into his body by a different means, and has already had a successful catheter procedure that will continue the allowance of the “leaking” of oxygenated blood by a different means than normal to keep him stable. Ultimately Myles needs open heart surgery to correct the two arteries that are switched. This will be done within a few weeks when Myles has built up enough strength to be ready for the surgery. His attending doctors are very hopeful of the success rate of the surgery. Myles will be in the NICU for at least 6 to 8 weeks after surgery and family will be traveling a daily or multiple times a day commute to be with him.

Right now prayers for endurance and strength and ultimate healing of Myles is coveted. Pryce, Megan, and big brother Clay are going to be adjusting to having a child and sibling in NICU and the realities and sacrifices that brings. If you feel lead to encourage them cards can be sent to their address:

3800 Stillman Loop Bryant, AR 72022

or you can leave a note here. If you also want to bless them financially as they encounter added expenses and time off work you can do that here, this is a christian platform that does not take a percentage of any donations. Thank you for lifting the Billson Family up in Prayer. We trust in a God who hears and works all this for His glory and their good even in the hard.

Please respect Pryce and Megan right now and be sensitive to not reach out by phone too much for updates as you can imagine the family has a lot going on as they adjust to serving their sweet little Warrior Myles and his big brother. Thank you 💙 Updates will be made here and on his caringbridge platform:

https://www.caringbridge.org/site/e99354d2-be76-11ef-b932-4ff7256d6bf3?utm_source=website_share&utm_medium=share_button&utm_term=&utm_content=link_share_button&utm_campaign=private_home_page