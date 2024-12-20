Campaign Image

PlaceHolder for TR legal fund

Goal:

 CAD $100,000

Raised:

 CAD $243,455

Campaign created by Rebel News

Campaign funds will be received by Ezra Levant

PlaceHolder for TR legal fund

Placeholder campaign transfer of funds from UK campaign to CAD for Tommy Robinsons legal support. Placeholder campaign transfer of funds from UK campaign to CAD for Tommy Robinsons legal support. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Nicola Pierce
$ 8.86 CAD
22 days ago

Stephen Ellis
$ 177.74 CAD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.47 CAD
25 days ago

Keep fighting for the good honest English people.

Desi
$ 71.40 CAD
30 days ago

Just wrote Tommy a card thinking of his family and of course all the other prisoners who tried to give us freedom of speech this year .G. B . them and their loved ones

Mark sheehan
$ 71.70 CAD
1 month ago

Simon Baddeley
$ 44.86 CAD
1 month ago

I realise lawfare imposed costs are potentially bottomless, so my small donation is mainly to express goodwill, respect and admiration for this man so feared and detested by the powerful and their allies.

Kelly
$ 35.89 CAD
1 month ago

May god keep you and your family safe.The real footage soldier of god.I salute you sir

Glenn
$ 18.03 CAD
1 month ago

Hold out, Tommy. You're needed.

Kyle steven Ierston-Stapleton
$ 18.01 CAD
1 month ago

Just set up a monthly payment brother, you don't know me personally but I have been following you for donkeys years, from the Luton days ! I'm a Scouser, big respect mate keep ya chin up and ride it out mate they can lock ya up but they can't stop us. Hope the kids are well lad . X

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.07 CAD
1 month ago

Praying God's protection for you and your family. I'm sorry for the persecution you endure. Though England is your home, you and your family would safer in USA.

Anonymous Giver
$ 360.41 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 18.03 CAD
1 month ago

Stay Strong people care about you

Anonymous Giver
$ 18.03 CAD
1 month ago

Jayne Tyrer
$ 8.99 CAD
1 month ago

I hope this is OK it's only £5 but I have subscribed to pay this monthly I will send more as often as I can sending love to Tommy's children wife and of course Tommy and the family

Anonymous Giver
$ 26.99 CAD
1 month ago

Much love Stephan for all you do.

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.93 CAD
1 month ago

Stay strong tommy God bless you and watch over you

Help TR rebel
$ 17.97 CAD
1 month ago

Tommy Robinson is a hero of our country and says the things most of us are too scared to say. As much as it gives me hope seeing him tell the truth with no regard for his safety, part of me wishes he would stop and concentrate on his family and find some sort of peace in this life. I have four children from five to ten and they all know who Tommy is and what he has done for our country and people

Kevin Perry
$ 7.21 CAD
1 month ago

It's not those who inflicted the most. It's those who can injure the most will conquer in the end........ Tommy your a true patriot 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪

Fred Hunt
$ 36.04 CAD
1 month ago

Stay strong Tommy,you are not alone.you will get thru this.

Acedaddio
$ 36.03 CAD
1 month ago

God bless you Tommy

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo