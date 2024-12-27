Helping Friend With Food & Living Expenses

Hello! I am writing on behalf of a friend who is in dire need of financial help. They are currently trapped in an extremely abusive situation and do not have the financial means to move out. However, with your generosity, they would be able to afford basic necessities, such as food, clothing, and shelter. They would also be able to afford medical care for serious health issues they have been suffering with for several years. The stress of enduring such severe abuse has worsened their health condition and having a safe and stable living environment would finally give them a chance to heal. This friend has aspirations to one day get their education, so that they can achieve their goal of becoming a teacher. This individual has a very kind, compassionate, and empathetic heart and would love to help others reach their own goals and fully become who God created them to be; however, they are unable to do so without a helping hand to get out of this difficult situation. Anything that you are able to give would make a difference and would be greatly appreciated. Know that you will be in our prayers. Thank you! May God bless you!