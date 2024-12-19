Bring P Home

On 12/14, my foster son of almost 6 and a half years, P, was removed from my home for a brief respite, which turned into orders for termination on 12/19 due to drummed up allegations. He has a number of special needs and struggles to develop a bond with new people or settle into unfamiliar situations without reacting aggressively. P truly takes a "never say quit" kind of love and care and needs stability and structure in his life in order to thrive. We are closely bonded and he has an extraordinary bond with my family and is surrounded by a wonderful group of people at church who love him like he is one of their own children. Removing P from the only home he remembers and the stability he so desperately needs to thrive can only do harm to a child who has already overcome so much in his young life. I was told that he would be non verbal - and he's not. I was told that he would never run or jump - and he's one of the fastest runners I know!





Although I didn't start out the journey this way, as a single father, I have been diligently working towards adoption for the last 5 years. The home study and all other case plan requirements had been already met, making this agency action to remove P from my care truly shocking, to say the least. I am asking for your financial help to pay for a lawyer, bring P back home, and finalize this adoption.