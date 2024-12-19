New Vestments for Father Steven Webb

Goal:
USD $3,600
Raised:
USD $5,203
Campaign funds will be received by Elliott Nesch
THIS IS A SURPRISE FOR FATHER STEVEN'S BIRTHDAY (12/26), SO DONT SPILL THE BEANS TO HIM!
Father Steven has been working in the community in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. But he has some needs of his own that we as a flock under his leadership would love to help provide for him in gratitude for his service to his parish and to his community. His vestments are tattered and worn out. He really needs a new set of vestments in all of the Liturgical colors (6 sets). Wouldn't it be such a great blessing to be able to come together and cover the cost for all of them? That is the purpose of this fundraiser! The total for all the vestments will be about $3,600, so we are going to try to see how close to that we can come. We will start with the cost of 2 vestments and if we can come close to that we will raise the goal for the entire amount. We have all been through so much in this region and in this parish. We can make a difference for Father Steven after all the difference he has made for each of us in the parish and in the community.
Additionally, please leave comments here of encouragement for Father Steven as you give your gift. These words of affirmation really help heal and refresh a priest. Please say your name with your message of support. Donation amounts will not be publicly displayed. Even if you only have $1 to give, your comments of encouragement are priceless. Think of this as a big birthday card, and you're writing him a message with your name on it. It will be part of the presentation when we gift this to him. The amount you donate will not show up next to your name, so nobody will know — no need to make your name 'anonymous' as Father would be so touched by your personal care for him!
See the UPDATES section for pics of the tattered vestments.
Funds will be received by Subdeacon Seraphim Nesch (listed as Elliott Nesch here) and given to Father Steven for his birthday, which is December 26!
Keep up the good work, Padre.
Happy Birthday Fr Stephen.Thanks for all you do for the people in the Parish.
You are a blessing to us all. May God continue bless your service to him in shepherding his flock. And May our family be a blessing to shepherd. God grant you many years Fr Steven.
Father Steven, we are so thankful and blessed to be at your church.
Father, Bless! Happy Birthday Father Steven! May God grant you many years. Thank you for serving our St. Nicholas parish and the community. With Love in Christ, Andy, Laurie, Alex, and Katie
Happy birthday and Many years, Father! I greatly appreciate all you do for us and our parish.
Father, thank you for all you have done and continue to do for us! We are truly blessed to have you as our priest. I hope you have a wonderful birthday! You deserve all the wine in the world!
Fr. Steven, Many Years! Thank you for your guidance and friendship!
Happy Birthday… “May the road rise to meet you, The wind be at your back, And may you ride safe and free, Until you’re home at last.”
Happy birthday, Father Steven!
Father Stephen, my very best wishes to you! Thank you for your support and great work in our Orthodox Church.🙏🏻❤️
Many years Fr. Steven! I am so truly blessed to be part of St. Nicholas! Thank you for your guidance, dedication and hard work at our parish and towards the Orthodox faith!
May God grant you many, many years Fr. Steven! By His grace you keep us connected to the Orthodox traditions handed down from early Church. We truly have a home. Thank you!
Love you, Fr. Steven. May God bless and keep you always...and in good Byzantine style!!!
Father bless, May God grant you many wonderful and blessed years father. We are grateful to have a priest that is as ardent a defender of the faith as he is his flock. We are blessed at your devotion and passion to the guidance and council of each of our spiritual struggles. My family is so thankful and we love you so much, our priest and our friend.
Father, we are grateful for all that you do for our parish and your dedication to our spiritual growth. We wish you many years and pray that this year is blessed with the Lord’s abundance for you!
Happy Birthday Father Steven! Thanks for everything you do.Hope you enjoy your special day! Love, Sean,Mariah and Wallace
Thank you Father
