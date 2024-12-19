New Vestments for Father Steven Webb

THIS IS A SURPRISE FOR FATHER STEVEN'S BIRTHDAY (12/26), SO DONT SPILL THE BEANS TO HIM!

Father Steven has been working in the community in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. But he has some needs of his own that we as a flock under his leadership would love to help provide for him in gratitude for his service to his parish and to his community. His vestments are tattered and worn out. He really needs a new set of vestments in all of the Liturgical colors (6 sets). Wouldn't it be such a great blessing to be able to come together and cover the cost for all of them? That is the purpose of this fundraiser! The total for all the vestments will be about $3,600, so we are going to try to see how close to that we can come. We will start with the cost of 2 vestments and if we can come close to that we will raise the goal for the entire amount. We have all been through so much in this region and in this parish. We can make a difference for Father Steven after all the difference he has made for each of us in the parish and in the community.





Additionally, please leave comments here of encouragement for Father Steven as you give your gift. These words of affirmation really help heal and refresh a priest. Please say your name with your message of support. Donation amounts will not be publicly displayed. Even if you only have $1 to give, your comments of encouragement are priceless. Think of this as a big birthday card, and you're writing him a message with your name on it. It will be part of the presentation when we gift this to him. The amount you donate will not show up next to your name, so nobody will know — no need to make your name 'anonymous' as Father would be so touched by your personal care for him!

See the UPDATES section for pics of the tattered vestments.





Funds will be received by Subdeacon Seraphim Nesch (listed as Elliott Nesch here) and given to Father Steven for his birthday, which is December 26!