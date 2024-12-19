Campaign Image

Temporary guardianship of cousin's children

My cousin needs time to get her health & finances back on track. This makes it difficult for her to take proper care of her children. She is needing me to take temporary guardianship of her two boys while she does. I will need to travel from Fairview to Memphis to take custody. I will be able to have a notarized form for the very short term. However, to enroll the older boy in school, I will need to go through the court for guardianship. For that I will need to be able to pay a lawyer & court fees.  All prayers are very much appreciated,as well as any donations you can afford.

