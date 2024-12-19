Justice For Teddy’s Appeal Fund

We need your help to raise funds for an experienced PCRA appeal attorney for Joseph Teddy Olinsky. Teddy, also known as Handcuffs, Cuffs, brother, friend, dad, or Pappy Ted, was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to a harsh 20-40 years in prison. He's a dedicated father and friend who loves and misses us all deeply. This appeal is our chance to help him fight for justice and, ultimately, his freedom. We know that if the roles were reversed, my dad would do the same for each of us.

Teddy is a proud member of a motorcycle club, a biker who values loyalty and brotherhood. But being part of a motorcycle club isnt a crime. On April 18, 2019, Teddy was at a bar with his brothers when he saw a stranger with a gun during a fight. He and his brothers acted to disarm the person, but later, Teddy was charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy.

During his trial, crucial evidence that could have proved his innocence was ruled inadmissible. The judge also blocked information about the other partys criminal history and illegal firearms possession. Teddy was convicted and received a sentence that, at his age of 51, could mean he wont be eligible for parole until 2039.

This is an unjust punishment for simply being in the wrong place and standing up for the safety of those around him. To challenge his conviction and sentence, we need to raise $35,000 to secure an experienced PCRA attorney for his appeal. We are racing against time, as the appeal deadline is April 1, 2025, and the attorney requires at least 90 days to prepare.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to justice for Teddy. If you cant donate, please consider sharing his story to help us spread the word. Thank you for your support.

Sincerely, Justin Olinsky