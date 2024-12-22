Halie VanLuven

Hello everyone!

In July 2024, Halie started experiencing some numbness and weakness throughout her body and after a brain MRI at the Marshfield Clinic she was referred to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota for further evaluation, as they found what was believed to be a mass in her medulla oblongata of the brain. August 7th Halie and her family met with pediatric Oncology and Neurology at the Mayo Clinic. This initial evaluation resulted in a week stay in Rochester undergoing extensive diagnostic testing of her Brain, Spine, blood, etc. They found it was not a mass but a lesion in the brain as well as others in her spinal cord and she had a 5 day infusion therapy of corticosteroids. Some of the tiders from her spinal tap looked positive for MOG which is an isolated event. A little over a month after this is initial therapy in August Halie started to experience more symptoms of weakness and numbness in other areas. These symptoms over a period of time turned into some left sided weakness and loss of motor function in her left hand. Her new brain and Spine MRI November 8th showed multiple new lesions in the brain and spine with enhancement and Halie was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Halie underwent another round of infusion therapy. She felt better for about 2 weeks and hoping that the therapy she needs to prevent more attacks would be approved from the insurance waited but was admitted into the hospital at Mayo Clinic on Wednesday December 4th after another new onset of an attack . Another brain and spine MRI showing more new lesions, enhancement and optic neuritis of both eyes. Again started on Infusion therapy, and initiating occupational and physical therapy to try and regain some of her motor function and Friday December 6th going into surgery to have a large central line placed in her neck to start plasma exchange or PLEX therapy. The neurologist has had a few appointments with insurance trying to push them to approve the only therapy they feel could be an option for Halie at this point to stop or slow progression of these attacks. Currently they have been traveling to Rochester MN every other day for therapy and are still awaiting approval from the insurance company. MS is different for everyone. Halie’s MS appears to be very progressive as she has been having back to back attacks since her first attack. The locations of the lesions are also significant in her brain and cervical spine which make it that much more concerning.The treatments require several visits and many hours throughout the week with very little down time to spare. I am creating this fund for Halie VanLuven her family to assist with medical, living and travel expenses throughout this tough journey. Anything you are able to provide is very appreciated. Thank you for your support!



