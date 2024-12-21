Campaign Image

Join us in remembering Troy McCon funeral fund

 USD $15,000

 USD $3,150

Dear community,

We are heartbroken to announce that the McCon’s recently experienced the tragic loss of their beloved father, brother, and friend Troy.  

With his unexpected passing it has left the family devastated and in need of your support. 

In addition to the emotional toll, the McCons are facing significant financial challenges in covering the cost of the funeral and other end-of-life expenses.

We have set up this fundraiser to help raise money to cover Troy’s memorial and burial expenses during this incredibly difficult time.  

Your generous donation will help ensure that Troy is honored in the way he deserves.       

God bless and Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers. 





Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Jason sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 2950.00 USD
22 days ago

Donna
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

