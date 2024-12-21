Join us in remembering Troy McCon funeral fund

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $3,150
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Danahy
Dear community,
We are heartbroken to announce that the McCon’s recently experienced the tragic loss of their beloved father, brother, and friend Troy.
With his unexpected passing it has left the family devastated and in need of your support.
In addition to the emotional toll, the McCons are facing significant financial challenges in covering the cost of the funeral and other end-of-life expenses.
We have set up this fundraiser to help raise money to cover Troy’s memorial and burial expenses during this incredibly difficult time.
Your generous donation will help ensure that Troy is honored in the way he deserves.
God bless and Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers.
Jason sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.
