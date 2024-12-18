Support Greenwich Waiter John Montoya

For over 25 years, waiter John Montoya has graciously served numerous families in Greenwich, CT at Putnam Restaurant on Greenwich Avenue, a locals favorite.

In November 2024, John was viciously beaten and robbed while in his car in Stamford while waiting for a friend to have a late dinner.

Unconscious when police found him, John, age 57, had initial hospital bills exceeding $68,000.

He now has an impaired cognitive and memory condition which will make it difficult to work and generate income.

Michelle and Larry Allen of Greenwich are raising money to help John through his rehab period with this campaign.

Any contribution amount will be greatly appreciated.