Support Greenwich Waiter John Montoya

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $7,515
For over 25 years, waiter John Montoya has graciously served numerous families in Greenwich, CT at Putnam Restaurant on Greenwich Avenue, a locals favorite.
In November 2024, John was viciously beaten and robbed while in his car in Stamford while waiting for a friend to have a late dinner.
Unconscious when police found him, John, age 57, had initial hospital bills exceeding $68,000.
He now has an impaired cognitive and memory condition which will make it difficult to work and generate income.
Michelle and Larry Allen of Greenwich are raising money to help John through his rehab period with this campaign.
Any contribution amount will be greatly appreciated.
May the Lord bless you John with quick and complete healing and lift all your pain.
Wishing you love and comfort, as you have given the same to many families. Love, the Recchias
Best wishes
What an awful shame.
I'll try to give more in the future...
So sorry to hear about this. John is always so nice to everyone, as many have mentioned. It is hard to understand how something like this can happen to anyone. Our prayers are with you, John
We wish you a speedy recovery. Stay strong and positive
Wishing John all the very best care and recovery. He always welcomed my entire family at Putnam with great warmth and sincerity.
John has been nothing but courteous our family since we moved to Greenwich 3 years ago. Hope they catch the losers that did this to him.
