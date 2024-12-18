Campaign Image

Support Greenwich Waiter John Montoya

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $7,515

Campaign created by Michelle Allen

Support Greenwich Waiter John Montoya

For over 25 years, waiter John Montoya has graciously served numerous families in Greenwich, CT at Putnam Restaurant on Greenwich Avenue, a locals favorite. 

In November 2024, John was viciously beaten and robbed while in his car in Stamford while waiting for a friend to have a late dinner.  

Unconscious when police found him,  John, age 57, had initial hospital bills exceeding $68,000. 

He now has an impaired cognitive and memory condition which will make it difficult to work and generate income.

Michelle and Larry Allen of Greenwich are raising money to help John through his rehab period with this campaign. 

Any contribution amount will be greatly appreciated. 

   

Recent Donations
Show:
Tom and Margaret Devlin
$ 300.00 USD
19 hours ago

May the Lord bless you John with quick and complete healing and lift all your pain.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 day ago

Wishing you love and comfort, as you have given the same to many families. Love, the Recchias

Bill Grad
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Will Morrison
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Best wishes

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

What an awful shame.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Woody
$ 300.00 USD
11 days ago

I'll try to give more in the future...

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Edward
$ 200.00 USD
16 days ago

So sorry to hear about this. John is always so nice to everyone, as many have mentioned. It is hard to understand how something like this can happen to anyone. Our prayers are with you, John

Umesh and Garima
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

We wish you a speedy recovery. Stay strong and positive

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

David Wilder
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Wishing John all the very best care and recovery. He always welcomed my entire family at Putnam with great warmth and sincerity.

Steven F
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Ajeet and Jas
$ 250.00 USD
22 days ago

John has been nothing but courteous our family since we moved to Greenwich 3 years ago. Hope they catch the losers that did this to him.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Annunziato
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo