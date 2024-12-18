Help save Nala!

So our 3 year old Bengal cat Nala got into something she wasn’t suppose to, so we think. So she was being a cat… Well this ended up being a problem. She stopped eating a few days ago, and then threw up blood, and then we took her to the vet today. It all happened very fast. Well, the vet did X-rays and her colon is on the wrong side of her body, and she obviously has something stuck in her intestines, and she needs emergency surgery. So what do they say it in the medical world? STAT… She is in surgery as we speak.

Unfortunately Travis was laid off this time last year, and it hit us hard. He is employed again, but I’m being honest in saying we just haven’t been able to save up a lot of money yet. The vet did not give us an official cost of the surgery, but he said it would be around $3,000. We’ve never asked much from our friends, but we’re hoping maybe for a Christmas miracle, to help us with this. Thank you.

