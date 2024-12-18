Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $523
Campaign funds will be received by gloria herrera
Help Me Rebuild My Bones and My Life
Dear Friends and Family,
I'm reaching out with a deeply personal request for help. I've been diagnosed with severe osteoporosis, a condition that has dramatically changed my life. My doctors have recommended Evenity, a breakthrough treatment that can help rebuild my bone density and reduce my risk of devastating fractures. Unfortunately, my insurance won't cover this critical medication, leaving me facing astronomical out-of-pocket costs.
Living with osteoporosis means every movement is a potential risk. Simple tasks like walking or carrying groceries have become sources of anxiety. The fear of a sudden fracture haunts me daily. Evenity offers hope and a chance to strengthen my bones and reclaim my independence.
Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me closer to healing and hope.
Your support means:
I'm grateful for any help you can provide. Your kindness could quite literally help me stand strong again.
With love and hope,
Gloria
You deserve this. Miss you!
Get well soon! - Your neighbors, Bill & Shelly.
You are in our thoughts and prayers. - The Dikici family
I hope this brings you closer to achieving your goal!
Love you, miss you and praying for you and your wonderful family.
Glory!!! I am happy to support this. I know how important osteoporosis treatment is for you, and I hope this helps.
God Bless ♥
Hoping for the best possible outcomes from your treatment. Wishing you all the best! - Mike
