Osteoporosis treatment

Help Me Rebuild My Bones and My Life

Dear Friends and Family,

I'm reaching out with a deeply personal request for help. I've been diagnosed with severe osteoporosis, a condition that has dramatically changed my life. My doctors have recommended Evenity, a breakthrough treatment that can help rebuild my bone density and reduce my risk of devastating fractures. Unfortunately, my insurance won't cover this critical medication, leaving me facing astronomical out-of-pocket costs.

Living with osteoporosis means every movement is a potential risk. Simple tasks like walking or carrying groceries have become sources of anxiety. The fear of a sudden fracture haunts me daily. Evenity offers hope and a chance to strengthen my bones and reclaim my independence.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me closer to healing and hope.

Your support means:

Reduced risk of painful fractures

Improved mobility

A chance to live life fully again

I'm grateful for any help you can provide. Your kindness could quite literally help me stand strong again.

With love and hope,

Gloria