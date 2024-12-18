Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $523

Campaign created by gloria

Campaign funds will be received by gloria herrera

Osteoporosis treatment

Help Me Rebuild My Bones and My Life

Dear Friends and Family,

I'm reaching out with a deeply personal request for help. I've been diagnosed with severe osteoporosis, a condition that has dramatically changed my life. My doctors have recommended Evenity, a breakthrough treatment that can help rebuild my bone density and reduce my risk of devastating fractures. Unfortunately, my insurance won't cover this critical medication, leaving me facing astronomical out-of-pocket costs.

Living with osteoporosis means every movement is a potential risk. Simple tasks like walking or carrying groceries have become sources of anxiety. The fear of a sudden fracture haunts me daily. Evenity offers hope and a chance to strengthen my bones and reclaim my independence.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me closer to healing and hope.

Your support means:

  • Reduced risk of painful fractures
  • Improved mobility
  • A chance to live life fully again

I'm grateful for any help you can provide. Your kindness could quite literally help me stand strong again.

With love and hope,

Gloria

Recent Donations
Jess
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

You deserve this. Miss you!

Corina Gonzales
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Sheila
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

Get well soon! - Your neighbors, Bill & Shelly.

John
$ 80.00 USD
9 days ago

You are in our thoughts and prayers. - The Dikici family

Corina G
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 95.00 USD
12 days ago

I hope this brings you closer to achieving your goal!

Ashley
$ 14.00 USD
13 days ago

Love you, miss you and praying for you and your wonderful family.

Ross
$ 75.00 USD
15 days ago

Glory!!! I am happy to support this. I know how important osteoporosis treatment is for you, and I hope this helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 90.00 USD
18 days ago

God Bless ♥

Michael Matchinski
$ 49.00 USD
20 days ago

Hoping for the best possible outcomes from your treatment. Wishing you all the best! - Mike

