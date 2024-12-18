Campaign Image

Help for Santa

Raised:

 USD $1,361

Campaign created by Rachel Scadden

Campaign funds will be received by Rachel Scadden

Help for Santa

Our Empire Mall Santa (Dale Buxcel) had his phone, wallet (ID and all cards) and personal items stolen.  He brings smiles to so many faces, let’s do the same for him by giving back. I didn’t set a goal as I wasn’t sure what the total loss has been. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Merry Christmas Santa!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Merry Christmas! Thank you for all you do.

shelby Chapman
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

He needs as much as he can get HELP him

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

Please have a good Christmas and do not loose faith in humanity 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Thanks for all you do for Sioux Falls area children!

Angela Bjorklund
$ 30.00 USD
24 days ago

Merry Christmas thank you for bringing 27 years of joy into our lives .

Anonymous
$ 30.00 USD
25 days ago

So sorry this happened to you, Santa. Thanks for your years of service at our mall.

Pamela M
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
25 days ago

Thank you Santa for all the magic that you bring to Christmas!!!

TJ Zingmark
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Thank you Santa for bringing so much JOY each and every year! Merry Christmas!

Keeley Fuhrman
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
25 days ago

Keaton Sprik
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Jess Torkelson
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

We love our mall Santa, he is so kind and remembers our kids every year!! We are so sorry that someone did this to him!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
26 days ago

Merry Christmas!

Lindsay Roach
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
26 days ago

Deb Knight
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

Merry Christmas Santa 🎅🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo