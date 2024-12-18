Help for Santa

Raised:
USD $1,361
Campaign funds will be received by Rachel Scadden
Our Empire Mall Santa (Dale Buxcel) had his phone, wallet (ID and all cards) and personal items stolen. He brings smiles to so many faces, let’s do the same for him by giving back. I didn’t set a goal as I wasn’t sure what the total loss has been.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Merry Christmas! Thank you for all you do.
He needs as much as he can get HELP him
Please have a good Christmas and do not loose faith in humanity 🙏
Thanks for all you do for Sioux Falls area children!
Merry Christmas thank you for bringing 27 years of joy into our lives .
So sorry this happened to you, Santa. Thanks for your years of service at our mall.
Thank you Santa for all the magic that you bring to Christmas!!!
Thank you Santa for bringing so much JOY each and every year! Merry Christmas!
We love our mall Santa, he is so kind and remembers our kids every year!! We are so sorry that someone did this to him!!
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas Santa 🎅🏼
