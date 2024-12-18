Supporting Twins Youth JR Retreat

Dear Friends and Family,

I’m reaching out to ask for your support in sending our twins, Omari and Omri Jr., on an exciting youth winter retreat with Radiant Church. This retreat is a wonderful opportunity for them to grow spiritually, build friendships, and experience meaningful activities in a positive environment. Your generosity would help cover the cost of registration, travel, and other expenses, making it possible for them to participate in this life-changing experience. Any contribution, big or small, would mean the world to us and bring us closer to this goal. Thank you for considering being a part of their journey!











