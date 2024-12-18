Supporting Siebenhaar family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $925
Campaign funds will be received by Briann Siebenhaar
Hello!
my Name is Briann most call me Bee. I’m creating this fundraiser as life has hit our family pretty hard. I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in October and sadly God took her back home 12/12/24. Although we don’t have answers as to why, we must keep pushing forward. In these times of grieving we’ve also lost housing and have no transportation. I’m asking that you only give what God compels you to. We have housing, transportation, and funeral needs. We thank each and everyone that takes time to read, share, and donate to this. May God bless you abundantly. And thank you from our family to yours.
Praying for you to our God of comfort and hope.
I am so sorry for your loss! Prayers for you and your family
Good luck
I am extremely sorry for your loss. Jesus is holding your sweet baby.
My condolences goes out to you, I am so sorry for your loss. I love you girl.
So sorry for your loss and struggles. Praying for you and your family.
Dear Briann and Family, I have seen your posts along your journey and I have prayed for you. I am heartbroken about the loss of your Newborn baby girl, as well as all else you are going through. With this donation I send you care, strength and courage. Keep your eyes on God. Provers 3:5,6
Praying that God gives you peace & comfort during this difficult time.
Praying for God's blessings on your family in this difficult time.
I’m so sorry. I understand your pain as I’ve lost a child.
Praying for you
So so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you as only he can !
Praying for you all!
May the Good Lord bless you & your loved ones at this horrific time in your life. Keep strong, keep praying & Know that you are on my prayer list.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.