Campaign Image

Supporting Siebenhaar family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $925

Campaign created by Briann Siebenhaar

Campaign funds will be received by Briann Siebenhaar

Supporting Siebenhaar family

Hello!

my Name is Briann most call me Bee. I’m creating this fundraiser as life has hit our family pretty hard. I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in October and sadly God took her back home 12/12/24. Although we don’t have answers as to why, we must keep pushing forward. In these times of grieving we’ve also lost housing and have no transportation. I’m asking that you only give what God compels you to. We have housing, transportation, and funeral needs. We thank each and everyone that takes time to read, share, and donate to this. May God bless you abundantly. And thank you from our family to yours. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for you to our God of comfort and hope.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

I am so sorry for your loss! Prayers for you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Good luck

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

I am extremely sorry for your loss. Jesus is holding your sweet baby.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Mika
$ 40.00 USD
25 days ago

Support and Love
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

My condolences goes out to you, I am so sorry for your loss. I love you girl.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

So sorry for your loss and struggles. Praying for you and your family.

Maureen
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Dear Briann and Family, I have seen your posts along your journey and I have prayed for you. I am heartbroken about the loss of your Newborn baby girl, as well as all else you are going through. With this donation I send you care, strength and courage. Keep your eyes on God. Provers 3:5,6

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying that God gives you peace & comfort during this difficult time.

Note
$ 15.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for God's blessings on your family in this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

I’m so sorry. I understand your pain as I’ve lost a child.

Joan O
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
26 days ago

Mary Blake
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

So so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you as only he can !

Brian Messerli
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for you all!

Barbara Walsh
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

May the Good Lord bless you & your loved ones at this horrific time in your life. Keep strong, keep praying & Know that you are on my prayer list.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo