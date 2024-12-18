Supporting Siebenhaar family

Hello!

my Name is Briann most call me Bee. I’m creating this fundraiser as life has hit our family pretty hard. I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in October and sadly God took her back home 12/12/24. Although we don’t have answers as to why, we must keep pushing forward. In these times of grieving we’ve also lost housing and have no transportation. I’m asking that you only give what God compels you to. We have housing, transportation, and funeral needs. We thank each and everyone that takes time to read, share, and donate to this. May God bless you abundantly. And thank you from our family to yours.