YWAM Missionary





My name is Amira, and I live in the south of France. Coming from a Muslim family, my life changed profoundly when Christ entered my life nearly six years ago. It was as if I were regaining my sight without ever having lost it; I discovered a world filled with love, generosity, and kindness. I met people who helped me immensely, and I was able to overcome very difficult trials thanks to the courage and patience that God granted me.





Due to complicated circumstances at home, I struggled to practice and strengthen my relationship with God, which led me to drift away from Him. However, in April 2024, He reached out to me once again to guide me back onto the right path and introduced me to YWAM, a Christian organization whose main mission is to bring the Gospel to all nations around the world.





The program lasts for six months, divided into two phases:





- Three months to deepen my relationship with God, get as close to Him as possible, and learn how to communicate His Word to others.





- Three months dedicated to traveling to these nations and transforming lives through the love and Word of Christ.





To participate in this program, I need $4,000 for the first phase of studies and more than $4,000 for the international travel phase.





I am seeking your support and help to realise what God has planned for me, whether through prayer or financial assistance.





All I want is to share with others the joy that God has brought into my life, communicate his Word and show His love to others.





Thank you all in advance for your help and support.





Amira