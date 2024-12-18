Matilda Kitty

Fundraiser for Matilda the Sphynx

Matilda's Story

Matilda is a very special 7-year-old Sphynx cat who is the companion of Kim Varley. Matilda is everything to Kim and she loves her dearly. Unfortunately, Matilda has recently been diagnosed with a tumor on her nipple that needs to be removed. The vet says it looks like it's spreading, and if it's not removed, she will lose her kitty.

This surgery is essential to save Matilda's life, but unfortunately, Kim cannot afford it. That's why we're asking for your help. Any donation, big or small, would be greatly appreciated.

Why Matilda is so Special

Matilda is more than just a cat; she's a hero. A few years ago, she saved kim's life by waking her up in the middle of the night during a house fire. She is a true testament to the bond between humans and animals.

Matilda is a loving cat who loves blankets and soaking up the sun. Her best friend is a Beta fish named Mr. Bubbles. She brings joy and companionship to Kim's life.

How You Can Help

We're asking for your help to raise enough money to cover the cost of Matilda's surgery. Every dollar counts, and your generosity could mean the difference between life and death for Matilda.

Please consider donating to our fundraiser. You can donate her

Thank you for taking the time to read Matilda's story. Please keep her in your prayers.

We hope that with your help, we can save Matilda's life. Thank you

for your support!