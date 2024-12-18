Please let's save Samantha

I'm heartbroken. I hope he makes it, his name is Samantha. he has to go through invasive surgery to remove foreign objects he has eaten that ain't designed for digestion, the objects have made him have health issues ranging from dehydration, vomiting, and diarrhea to serious conditions. The vet said several things can impact the cost of gastrointestinal obstruction surgery, such as the location of the object and how severe the blockage is, as the need to make several openings into the stomach or intestines to remove multiple objects, makes me feel heartbroken, His life mattered and mean something. I cry at the thought of the pain he's going through. Sadly I will never know what is going to happen if I lose him. I've been attending to his medical issues before this just happened and I need supportive hands.

I need help!! He hasn't been taking medication, I know it’s a week until Christmas, and money may be tight for some people, but if you’re able to, please consider making donations to help me pay for Samantha's saving surgery! If you’re unable please share ..No one has ever become poor by giving, May God bless you.