Help Claire walk again

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Claire Lacy Thompson
Please help Claire on her healing journey and to walk again. Mold/Lyme/autoimmune disease has meant that she has unfortunately lost her mobility due to crippling nerve pain and joint pain. She has been bed-ridden and unable to leave the house for a number of months and has resorted to using a wheelchair for essential appointments. The picture here was one of our last outings over two years ago and we are desperately trying everything we can to get her healthy again.
We have explored a great number of treatment options and are now at the point of needing to ask our community for help. Please keep us in your prayers and consider any financial support you are able to contribute so we can keep on going.
We have our sights set on a treatment that has proven to be beneficial for people in a similar situation. The treatment center is out of the country and between travel, lodging and treatment costs it will be over $20k. We will, with God's help and yours, need to travel internationally in the first part of 2025 to make this a reality.
May God keep you safe and healthy this Christmas and New Year.
With much love for you and your families,
Dante and Claire
Blessings and strength as you walk this road of recovery. May miracles abound.
Get well Claire. Holding you in my prayers. Much love to you!
I'm so sorry you're going through this, and I'm so glad you're reaching out to community and sharing what's going on. May you have tons of ongoing support and a healing breakthrough soon. I'll be praying for that for you Claire, starting tonight!
I am profoundly troubled to learn the wonderful Claire's challenged have become even tougher since I last saw her! You are a smart, good-hearted pair, and I will visualize healing and recovery.
Sending love and prayers for a positive outcome and peace in our hearts.
Minnie and I hope the New Year brings a path of healing and growth. Love you guys!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.