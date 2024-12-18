Help Claire walk again

Please help Claire on her healing journey and to walk again. Mold/Lyme/autoimmune disease has meant that she has unfortunately lost her mobility due to crippling nerve pain and joint pain. She has been bed-ridden and unable to leave the house for a number of months and has resorted to using a wheelchair for essential appointments. The picture here was one of our last outings over two years ago and we are desperately trying everything we can to get her healthy again.

We have explored a great number of treatment options and are now at the point of needing to ask our community for help. Please keep us in your prayers and consider any financial support you are able to contribute so we can keep on going.

We have our sights set on a treatment that has proven to be beneficial for people in a similar situation. The treatment center is out of the country and between travel, lodging and treatment costs it will be over $20k. We will, with God's help and yours, need to travel internationally in the first part of 2025 to make this a reality.



May God keep you safe and healthy this Christmas and New Year.

With much love for you and your families,

Dante and Claire