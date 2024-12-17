Supporting The Bowman Family

My dad Darrell Bowman has stage 4 cancer. He has a deductible he needs to meet of $7000.00. He can Not work at this time and has no way to cover his bills in the mean time. My mother is not working and she is taking care of him all by herself. As well as, she is having to drive from Alvarado, TX to Fort Worth, TX to get him to his radiation appointments. The medications alone are really expensive and his insurance will only cover so much of it. Please find it in your heart to give what ever you can. Anything is helpful and greatly appreciated!