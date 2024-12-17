Supporting The Bowman Family

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $2,525
Campaign funds will be received by Darrell Bowman
My dad Darrell Bowman has stage 4 cancer. He has a deductible he needs to meet of $7000.00. He can Not work at this time and has no way to cover his bills in the mean time. My mother is not working and she is taking care of him all by herself. As well as, she is having to drive from Alvarado, TX to Fort Worth, TX to get him to his radiation appointments. The medications alone are really expensive and his insurance will only cover so much of it. Please find it in your heart to give what ever you can. Anything is helpful and greatly appreciated!
May the Lord bless you with comfort and healing, and thank you for your many years of service to Pecan Plantation!
Praying for healing
Prayers are with you-stay strong!
Prayers for God's peace over your dad & your entire family & for a miracle healing from head to toe/inside out.
Sending our prayers with appreciation for Darrell and family.
God bless you.
Blessings to all. Sending prayers.
Prayers for Darrell!
We are praying for y’all.
You are also in our prayers.
January 1st, 2025
We are still needing some help with prayers and bills. The radiation is really taking its toll and we can use whatever you can give! Every day is a struggle and we appreciate anything you can give!
