Supporting The Bowman Family

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $2,525

Campaign created by Jessica Leza

Campaign funds will be received by Darrell Bowman

Supporting The Bowman Family

My dad Darrell Bowman has stage 4 cancer. He has a deductible he needs to meet of $7000.00. He can Not work at this time and has no way to cover his bills in the mean time. My mother is not working and she is taking care of him all by herself. As well as, she is having to drive from Alvarado, TX to Fort Worth, TX to get him to his radiation appointments. The medications alone are really expensive and his insurance will only cover so much of it. Please find it in your heart to give what ever you can. Anything is helpful and greatly appreciated!

Recent Donations
Betty
$ 200.00 USD
18 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 hours ago

Keena Donarumo
$ 200.00 USD
20 days ago

May the Lord bless you with comfort and healing, and thank you for your many years of service to Pecan Plantation!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Praying for healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
23 days ago

Prayers are with you-stay strong!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Prayers for God's peace over your dad & your entire family & for a miracle healing from head to toe/inside out.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
24 days ago

Sending our prayers with appreciation for Darrell and family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Blessings to all. Sending prayers.

Gerta HOWELL
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Mary Jo Bloomquist
$ 200.00 USD
26 days ago

Prayers for Darrell!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

We are praying for y’all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

You are also in our prayers.

My Prayers
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Update #1

January 1st, 2025

We are still needing some help with prayers and bills. The radiation is really taking its toll and we can use whatever you can give! Every day is a struggle and we appreciate anything you can give! 

