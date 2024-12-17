Defense of Luigi Mangione

This is a legal fundraiser for Luigi Mangione, allegedly involved in the shooting of the United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Although violence is not necessarily to be celebrated, Luigi Mangione has the constitutional right to fair legal and media representation.

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old born and raised in Maryland, was taken into custody and is being held in a Pennsylvania jail. He faces a charge of second-degree murder charge. His representation, Karen Friedman, is a seasoned trial attorney with over 40 years experience.

Please share your support for a fair representation for Luigi Mangione in any way that you can.

Personal support letters to Mr Mangione are much appreciated, and can be sent to the following address:

SmartCommunications/PADOC

Luigi Mangione QQ7787

SCI Huntington

P.O. Box 33028

St. Petersburg, FL 33733





Please share in your socials. Let's show Mangione that as he represents us, so we represent him!