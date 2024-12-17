Orphanage Development Programme

Goal:
GBP £4,000
Raised:
GBP £1,764
Campaign funds will be received by Marty McGrory
For this past 26 years the lives of Orphan children with special needs have been greatly improved through your kind donations.
This is a unique charity as 100% of your contributions go directly to benefit the lives of these children.
Your donations will go towards improving their living conditions, providing essential medicines & necessary equipment.
Each child will receive a gift from Santa Claus, for many of them this is the first gift they have ever received just for themselves.
Thank you for your very kind donations it really does make a huge difference to the lives of the Orphan children
only heard about this fantastic support from your daughter.
Fair play Marty
Street collection
Special thanks the following people for their generous cash donations Pat Sharkey Josie McShea Owen Mulligan Brian McGahey Kieran ODare Brendan Ferguson Richard Graydon
