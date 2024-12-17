Orphanage Development Programme

Goal:

 GBP £4,000

Raised:

 GBP £1,764

Campaign created by Marty McGrory

Campaign funds will be received by Marty McGrory

For this past 26 years the lives of Orphan children with special needs have been greatly improved through your kind donations.

This is a unique charity as 100% of your contributions go directly to benefit the lives of these children.

Your donations will go towards improving their living conditions, providing essential medicines & necessary equipment.

Each child will receive a gift from Santa Claus, for many of them this is the first gift they have ever received just for themselves.

Thank you for your very kind donations it really does make a huge difference to the lives of the Orphan children

Recent Donations
Di
£ 100.00 GBP
10 days ago

only heard about this fantastic support from your daughter.

Shane Goan
£ 50.00 GBP
10 days ago

Fair play Marty

Sean Cosgrove
£ 20.00 GBP
12 days ago

James Hughes
£ 10.00 GBP
12 days ago

Jane Carney
£ 20.00 GBP
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 774.00 GBP
14 days ago

Street collection

Anonymous Giver
£ 390.00 GBP
14 days ago

Special thanks the following people for their generous cash donations Pat Sharkey Josie McShea Owen Mulligan Brian McGahey Kieran ODare Brendan Ferguson Richard Graydon

Daryl
£ 20.00 GBP
17 days ago

Danny Rice
£ 20.00 GBP
17 days ago

Ian
£ 100.00 GBP
18 days ago

Wiggy
£ 50.00 GBP
18 days ago

Mark Hamilton
£ 150.00 GBP
21 days ago

SHANE MCGIRR
£ 50.00 GBP
27 days ago

10
£ 10.00 GBP
28 days ago

