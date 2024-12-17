Seeking justice for Benjamin Raymond

This is by far the last thing I ever wanted to have to set up. My fiancé Benjamin Raymond was convicted of ‘terrorism’ offences in November 2021, which consisted of three offences, the main one being membership of a proscribed organisation. It is relevant to bare in mind Ben was given a no further action on this back in July 2018 by DC Patrick Owen’s, citing lack of evidence of which to charge him, Benjamin has always denied this charge, his intention was not to carry on national action post proscription, in his mind he genuinely was just staying in touch with his friends and helping them by doing some artwork for their new projects, which Ben himself was not directly involved in. Art is something Ben has always had an interest in and finds it therapeutic. Ben was charged with a total of 7 offences, the rest being for section 58, documents. Ben managed to get 4 not guilty verdicts on 4 of these counts. But was sadly found guilty of possessing 2 documents he had from 10 years prior to him being charged in 2021. Many years down the line, after Benjamin had subsequently moved on with his life and settled down, had a family. The British state decided to pull the rug from under us, charged Ben in April 2021 when our daughter was just 3 months old. They rushed through a trial and jailed Ben by the end of that year for 8 years and 2 extended on licence. Benjamin and our now nearly 4 year old daughter have never spent a Christmas together. And he has never seen her on her birthday. The punishment didn’t stop there, in January 2022 Benjamin was moved some 301 miles from his family to HMP Frankland, a maximum security cat A prison! Which has made visiting for myself and my two children one of which is a disabled child, extremely challenging and not to mention costly. I have made numerous attempts to request Ben is moved closer to his family, which have all been refused, even though this goes against disability discrimination legislation. Ben still remains in HMP Frankland. Ben has a minimum of 5 years and 4 months to serve before he is eligible for parole. Meaning this will not be until the end of march 2027! We and Bens legal team believe he has a very good case for a sentence reduction for a number of reasons I will not go into here. We are trying to raise as close to £5000 as we can to help with these legal fees. We have been given a bill of £9,000 to pay already. Any help towards Bens legal fees would be gratefully appreciated, so we can reunite our little family as soon as possible. We have been without him too long already 🫶🏻 thank you.