Hailee’s Recovery and medical expenses

This is Hailee; she is the daughter of one of my dearest friends! Hailee was in a severe car accident on Thursday December 12th. Hailee is in the hospital in ICU in very serious condition on a ventilator. In this accident, she sustained horrific injuries. She broke most of her ribs, punctured a lung, suffered a severed spleen with internal bleeding, a laceration to her liver, a chipped bone in her face, and broke both femur bones. Hailee has already had 2 surgeries to repair some of the damage. She is also a single mom who has a very long road of recovery ahead of her. Her mom and family are doing everything they can, but her mother is still recovering herself from a car accident a year ago that broke her back and both legs and ankles. Besides the recovery costs, and medical expenses, Hailee was in the process of moving. The car caught fire and burnt up with all of her clothes, etc. burning up with the car.

This is a family who is loving and giving. They never hesitate to help a friend or neighbor in need. I know they’ve been there for me through my best times and my absolute worst times. Please find it in your heart to help this young mom and her son…every dollar counts! If you can’t donate, then please say a prayer for Hailee and her recovery.

Thank you and God Bless!