Hailee’s Recovery and medical expenses

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,836
Campaign funds will be received by Becky L Jeanes
This is Hailee; she is the daughter of one of my dearest friends! Hailee was in a severe car accident on Thursday December 12th. Hailee is in the hospital in ICU in very serious condition on a ventilator. In this accident, she sustained horrific injuries. She broke most of her ribs, punctured a lung, suffered a severed spleen with internal bleeding, a laceration to her liver, a chipped bone in her face, and broke both femur bones. Hailee has already had 2 surgeries to repair some of the damage. She is also a single mom who has a very long road of recovery ahead of her. Her mom and family are doing everything they can, but her mother is still recovering herself from a car accident a year ago that broke her back and both legs and ankles. Besides the recovery costs, and medical expenses, Hailee was in the process of moving. The car caught fire and burnt up with all of her clothes, etc. burning up with the car.
This is a family who is loving and giving. They never hesitate to help a friend or neighbor in need. I know they’ve been there for me through my best times and my absolute worst times. Please find it in your heart to help this young mom and her son…every dollar counts! If you can’t donate, then please say a prayer for Hailee and her recovery.
Thank you and God Bless!
Sending you love and prayers!
Prayers sent!
Get well soon Hailee! Praying!
praying for you
Sending prayers. With love ❤️
Godspeed with recovery. Prayers love, and hugs to you and yours during this difficult time.
Prayers!! You got this girl!
Thoughts are with everyone. Hoping for a speedy recovery!
Prays goes out to you and your family sunshine
Praying for this family
I am praying for you and your family and hoping you have a speedy recovery! 🫶🏼
Praying for a speedy recovery
December 20th, 2024
Hailee Update: People are messaging me to ask where the daily update is. I wanted to wait until I had more information to give but here is where we are now.
She stopped breathing on her own again last night and is now fully reliant on the ventilator again. They also had to up her oxygen to 50%. We still have not been able to sedate her and they still haven't told us what they found on her lung x-rays. They came to get another scan and said they were going to ask for another doctors opinion before they tell us anything. Her white blood cell count is really high and she's been running a fever since yesterday. They took her to do more bloodwork and full body scans. They said it would atleast be a few hours before they can tell us what is going on.
STILL NO VISITORS
December 19th, 2024
Hailee Update: Yet another rough night. They are trying to keep her asleep but her sedation isn't working. They have her on the highest dose they can give her but she keeps waking up. They have reached a point where they have to keep her fully restrained. She wakes up and freaks out and tries to get up and to pull out all of her tubes. They drained her lung all day yesterday and they did another chest x-ray this morning. If there is still alot of blood then she has an active bleed somewhere so we are waiting on the results of that. They are going to try to force her to breathe on her own this afternoon to make sure she doesn't start to rely on the machines. They are going to turn everything off for a few short periods of time and see how she does. They said it's like exercising her lungs. It will be good for her. They definitely won't be taking out the ventilator today or tomorrow because once they remove it they don't think they'll be able to get it back in. They are wanting her to breathe fully on her own for 24 hours before the take her off of it. She is down to 40% oxygen today which is better than yesterday so we'll take the little win.
Still NO VISITORS at this time. This idea was brought up by the hospital and we agree with it. We are trying to keep her calm and everytime someone walks in the room she freaks out. She still doesn't understand what is happening so letting her rest is what is best for her right now. We know many of you want to see her but her best interest is our main priority. I know some of you are upset by that but we ask that you respect it. Hailee needs to rest. It's not personal.
Thanks to detective Missy were were finally able to find her car yesterday. It's a miracle she's here at all
December 18th, 2024
UPDATE on Hailee Marie : we had a setback this morning. So before I get into details we and the hospital are asking for NO visitors today. This includes us as well so please respect that, this is for her safety and wellbeing... She is needing lots of rest. If you have questions please ask me or Megan Beanblossom . We are talking with my mom constantly. If you need to get ahold of her let us know as well cause as of right now she needs to rest herself and focus on hailee.
With that being said. They had a rough night and her oxygen started to drop again. She is not back on the ventilator but her oxygen is turned up 80. They did an xray and there is blood in her lungs so they have to put a chest tube in to drain it. She is in alot of pain and they can not give her anymore sedation since she is on the highest amount for her. So like I said they want her to rest.
Thank you all please keep sending prayers up.
December 18th, 2024
Hailee update: They turned her ventilator off and she has been breathing on her own all morning. Her oxygen has been staying around 97-98. They are leaving all of the tubes in for now in case that changes but if she is still doing well they will take her off life support completely either late tonight or tomorrow. They lightened her sedation so she can open her eyes and look around and she'll wiggle her toes if you ask her.
Visitation will remain immediate family only until she is out of the ICU. That is the hospitals decision and we have chosen to support it. Her room is monitored 24/7 and there is always one of us with her. That is what is best for Hailee and she is our number one priority. When the situation changes I will let all of you know. We ask that everyone respects that decision. Thanks for all the love and support ❤️
