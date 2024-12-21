Supporting Craig and Shealynn Lumsden

Raised:
USD $10,020
Craig and Shealynn married on January 8, 2022.
Shealynn was born on January 7, 1988, truly one of God’s own angels here on earth.
From the day they met, she turned Craigs life into a world filled with pure love and sunshine.
Craig is a Marine and Army veteran, who served our country in Iraq (OIF).
In June of this year (2024) Shealynn was diagnosed with cancer which originated in her bladder.
After undergoing multiple major surgeries, it was determined that the cancer was too aggressive and was always a step ahead of them. Shealynn’s little body was covered with it and surgery nor further treatments were advisable.
Shealynn is now under hospice care and in her final moments. She would be 37 in January.
We want to support them not only with our love and prayers, but monetarily to help with the monumental medical bills and her final expenses.
Craig, we love you both so very much and will remain in our prayers.
Eternal rest grant unto Shealynn, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul, through the mercy of God, rest in peace, Amen. God bless and keep your family in this time and always. Praying for you.
Praying for you
I can’t imagine. From one stranger to another I’m sending prayers and good vibes your way.
There are no words to express the loss you have experienced. God bless and you are in my prayers.
God bless you.
May the lord be with you in the midst of tragedy.
Sorry for your loss.
So very sorry for your loss Craig.
December 21st, 2024
Early this morning, Shealynn passed peacefully from us. Craig ever faithfully by her side.
Rest in Heaven, Sweet Angel.
You will be dearly missed by all those who love you.
We can rest, knowing that Shealynn knew exactly where she was going and was ready to meet Jesus.
Psalm 23
The Lord is my shepherd, I shapl not want.
He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; He leadeth me beside the still waters.
He restoreth my soul; He leatheth me in paths of righteousness for his namesake.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will feel no evil for thou are with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord, forever.
Anyone who know Shealynn can see thru this passage that she is truly in the arms of our Savior.
