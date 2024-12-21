Supporting Craig and Shealynn Lumsden

Craig and Shealynn married on January 8, 2022.

Shealynn was born on January 7, 1988, truly one of God’s own angels here on earth.

From the day they met, she turned Craigs life into a world filled with pure love and sunshine.

Craig is a Marine and Army veteran, who served our country in Iraq (OIF).

In June of this year (2024) Shealynn was diagnosed with cancer which originated in her bladder.

After undergoing multiple major surgeries, it was determined that the cancer was too aggressive and was always a step ahead of them. Shealynn’s little body was covered with it and surgery nor further treatments were advisable.

Shealynn is now under hospice care and in her final moments. She would be 37 in January.

We want to support them not only with our love and prayers, but monetarily to help with the monumental medical bills and her final expenses.

Craig, we love you both so very much and will remain in our prayers.



