Supporting Craig and Shealynn Lumsden

 USD $10,020

Craig and Shealynn married on January 8, 2022.  

Shealynn was born on January 7, 1988, truly one of God’s own angels here on earth. 

From the day they met, she turned Craigs life into a world filled with pure love and sunshine.

Craig is a Marine and Army veteran, who served our country in Iraq (OIF).

In June of this year (2024) Shealynn was diagnosed with cancer which originated in her bladder. 

After undergoing multiple major surgeries, it was determined that the cancer was too aggressive and was always a step ahead of them. Shealynn’s little body was covered with it and surgery nor further treatments were advisable. 

Shealynn is now under hospice care and in her final moments.  She would be 37 in January.

We want to support them not only with our love and prayers, but monetarily to help with the monumental medical bills and her final expenses. 

Craig, we love you both so very much and will remain in our prayers. 


Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

The Hamilton Family
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Eternal rest grant unto Shealynn, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul, through the mercy of God, rest in peace, Amen. God bless and keep your family in this time and always. Praying for you.

Bob The Wonder Racehorse
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
23 days ago

Theresa Smith
$ 5.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Austin McKinney
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

I can’t imagine. From one stranger to another I’m sending prayers and good vibes your way.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

There are no words to express the loss you have experienced. God bless and you are in my prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 122.00 USD
23 days ago

Robert Shields
$ 5.00 USD
23 days ago

God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

May the lord be with you in the midst of tragedy.

Robert Murray
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

Sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Julie
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

So very sorry for your loss Craig.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
23 days ago

Updates

Update

December 21st, 2024

Early this morning, Shealynn passed peacefully from us.  Craig  ever faithfully by her side.

Rest in Heaven, Sweet Angel.

You will be dearly missed by all those who love you.

We can rest, knowing that Shealynn knew exactly where she was going and was ready to meet Jesus.

Psalm 23

The Lord is my shepherd, I shapl not want. 

He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; He leadeth me beside the still waters.

He restoreth my soul; He leatheth me in paths of righteousness for his namesake.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will feel no evil for thou are with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord, forever.

Anyone who know Shealynn can see thru this passage that she is truly in the arms of our Savior.



