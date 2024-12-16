Supporting Missionary Tyza Perdomo

Called, Redeemed, and Sent Again

At 19 years old, I heard the call of God on my life, and for over 15 years I faithfully served Him. During that time, I experienced homelessness, hardships, and moments of deep struggle, yet God was with me every step of the way. Even in the hardest seasons, He allowed me to preach and teach the gospel in places others might overlook, like homeless shelters, juvenile centers, Rikers Island, street corners, and train stations. I even had the privilege of serving internationally, sharing the hope of Jesus Christ with others.

However, during the COVID pandemic, I lost my way. I turned my back on God and walked away from the church. But in His unending mercy and grace, He called me back home in 2023. I came to the realization that in the world i was lost and when He called, I said “yes” a resounding yes to His ways, His will, and His purpose for my life. I am forever changed.

Today, I stand renewed and blessed to be part of a loving community at Harvest Fields Community Church. God has reignited the call on my life to be a missionary, and He gave me the opportunity to serve in the Philippines earlier this year. But the mission doesn’t stop there, God has called me back to the Philippines in 2025!

On this mission trip, we will:

Minister to children and teens, including those who have experienced childhood pregnancy.

Support families in extreme poverty through feeding programs.

Serve in prisons, juvenile detention centers, and under-resourced neighborhoods.

Provide essential supplies to those in need.

To fulfill this call, I need to raise $5,000. This amount will cover travel, ministry resources, and supplies for the children, teens, and families we will serve.

I am reaching out to you for support:

Any amount will make a difference. Whether it’s $10, $50, $100 or more, your gift will go directly toward impacting lives in the Philippines.

Your contribution matters. Every donation helps provide food, clothing, school supplies, and hope to those who need it most.

Help me help them. Your support will not go unnoticed, and I’m praying that God will bless and multiply your generosity in ways you cannot imagine.

If you feel led to partner with me, your prayers and financial support will mean the world as we bring God’s love to the Philippines.

Let’s make a difference together!

Blessings,

Tyza Perdomo