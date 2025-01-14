Emily’s Service Dog

Goal:
USD $10,500
Raised:
USD $2,540
Campaign funds will be received by Paula Topping
Emily's Journey.
Emily has demonstrated unwavering resilience and determination throughout this year, tackling numerous challenges with remarkable strength, including an additional surgery and a diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome. Despite the obstacles she faces, Emily remains committed to achieving greater independence. Her seizures have become increasingly unpredictable, and she is currently recovering from a broken arm sustained during a seizure. This has significantly limited her independence and quality of life. Many of her physicians have discussed her utilizing a service dog. The prospect of a service dog offers a promising solution, with the potential to significantly enhance Emily's mobility and seizure alert capabilities. We don’t normally ask for help, but a fully trained service dog is expensive and not covered by insurance. This is needed to increase her quality of life and to give her a future as a regular adult. It would give her autonomy and freedom to work and drive to do normal things by alerting her to seizures and assisting her with mobility. We have been so blessed God has lead us to a man in Oklahoma that was able to provide us with a partial grant. He has a dog picked out for Emily. Her name will be Jersey and she has started her training. God has definitely had a hand as we have seen things fall into place, people often wait up to 2 years for a trained service dog. Upcoming fundraising efforts will play a significant role in supporting her. I know times are tough for everyone, but if you are able heres a link to donate. If you aren’t able your continued prayers mean everything!
Praying for you, Emily
I hope this sweet dog helps this baby Paula!! I’m so sorry she having to go through this but thank goodness she has a great family support!!
God bless Emily and all of you as you support her.
Praying for you all! God will provide!
My thoughts and prayers are with you
Sending love, prayers and faith.
I’m Adrienne’s friend and I’m Praying for all of you!
Thinking of you, Emily. You are an inspiration to so many. I’m excited for you to get this dog to help you!
I love you 😘
January 14th, 2025
Hope changes Everything.
We are so excited for the opportunity to get Emily a service. Jersey will have many task including mobility assistance due to her having quite a bit of leg weakness. Our biggest hope is that it will alert her to seizures with enough time to get herself to a safe place. The need for this has definitely showed itself after a couple close calls this weekend. The first was Saturday when she had a seizure while eating a muffin. It was really a scary time because she was choking on it and it was a such a helpless feeling when we could not get it out while she was having a seizure. (if you don’t known a life vac i recommend getting one) The other one was her second seizure today she almost hit her head on the kitchen table. One more step and she would have. So please pray that Jersey is able to alert her in time. She is also having a 3 day EEG starting tomorrow so please say a prayer that they get some answers to treat them. We spoke with Mr Tim in Oklahoma recently and he said Jersey was doing really good with training.
He went through many litters to find the right one and he said Jersey was doing fantastic. We are going to get to go meet her in a couple weeks( weather permitting) We were planning on going this past weekend but the snow stopped us.
