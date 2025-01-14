Emily’s Service Dog

Emily's Journey.





Emily has demonstrated unwavering resilience and determination throughout this year, tackling numerous challenges with remarkable strength, including an additional surgery and a diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome. Despite the obstacles she faces, Emily remains committed to achieving greater independence. Her seizures have become increasingly unpredictable, and she is currently recovering from a broken arm sustained during a seizure. This has significantly limited her independence and quality of life. Many of her physicians have discussed her utilizing a service dog. The prospect of a service dog offers a promising solution, with the potential to significantly enhance Emily's mobility and seizure alert capabilities. We don’t normally ask for help, but a fully trained service dog is expensive and not covered by insurance. This is needed to increase her quality of life and to give her a future as a regular adult. It would give her autonomy and freedom to work and drive to do normal things by alerting her to seizures and assisting her with mobility. We have been so blessed God has lead us to a man in Oklahoma that was able to provide us with a partial grant. He has a dog picked out for Emily. Her name will be Jersey and she has started her training. God has definitely had a hand as we have seen things fall into place, people often wait up to 2 years for a trained service dog. Upcoming fundraising efforts will play a significant role in supporting her. I know times are tough for everyone, but if you are able heres a link to donate. If you aren’t able your continued prayers mean everything!