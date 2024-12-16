Campaign Image

Our Angel Cezette Has Gained Her Wings

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $4,411

Campaign created by Elizabeth Bernardo

Campaign funds will be received by Elizabeth Bernardo

Our beloved Cezette lost her battle with cancer, and we are heartbroken to share the news of her sudden passing.

Cezette was known for her faith, love of God, her kindness, humor, bubbly personality and generosity that touched the lives of everyone she met. As we traverse through this difficult time, we are asking for your support to ease the financial burden on her family as they plan her memorial services. This will give Cezette a proper farewell that honors her faith, ethics and core values. She left behind her two young children, Johndell and Mercez, ages 18 and 14. Any contribution no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated.

Recent Donations
Mark and Caroline
$ 250.00 USD
10 days ago

Ahrlene Bien
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

My condolences to the family.

Jersey
$ 40.00 USD
11 days ago

Sending prayers 🙏

JC
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

I met Cezette at Cerritos College. She had a way of being authentically herself. Her incredible fashion sense extended her vibrant personality--always bold and full of life. My thoughts and prayers are with her children and loved ones during this difficult time. While her loss is deeply felt, may we find comfort in knowing she is now in Heaven where there is no more sadness or pain.

JM
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

My deepest condolences.

Mila Ruiz
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

My deepest sympathy to the whole family.May you rest in peace my dear friend🙏❤

Daisy Dulog
$ 30.00 USD
16 days ago

I will pray for the repose of Cezette's soul. May she find peace in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Ruth Santos
$ 30.00 USD
16 days ago

Rest in peace my dear.

Nancy Shields
$ 25.00 USD
18 days ago

Praying for your family.

Chona Bernardo
$ 111.00 USD
20 days ago

Ateh Cezette had such a bright spirit and a kind heart. May she rest in paradise where we will all meet eventually. Sending ease and grace to her parents and her beautiful children.

Brenda Mitchell
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Beautiful Cezette, I know you are dancing freely without pain in the heavens above. Spread your wing Beautiful Angel and dance!! Love you

manny
$ 15.00 USD
21 days ago

anything to help

Robert Hampton
$ 200.00 USD
21 days ago

Merly
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Our Condolences to the family. May her soul rest in peace, Amen!

Janan and Steven
$ 150.00 USD
24 days ago

Rest and piece to her soul and strength to her family Our condolences

Eugene Lindsey
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Cezette will be missed. Her smile, her laughter and positive spirit will always be with all of us. She is now with God smiling down on all of us. She was such a great example of a good Christian person who loves and people.

Celia Harvey
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

The short time that I've known Czette I've grown to love her. She was an inspiratio to everyone. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She called me Ate and I love that. Cezette I love you and I'll see you soon

Geraldine Lorenzo
$ 30.00 USD
25 days ago

I am so sorry for your loss. May Cezette rest in peace.

Mitz Allanigue
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Norma Scott
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

