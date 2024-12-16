Our Angel Cezette Has Gained Her Wings

Goal:
Our beloved Cezette lost her battle with cancer, and we are heartbroken to share the news of her sudden passing.
Cezette was known for her faith, love of God, her kindness, humor, bubbly personality and generosity that touched the lives of everyone she met. As we traverse through this difficult time, we are asking for your support to ease the financial burden on her family as they plan her memorial services. This will give Cezette a proper farewell that honors her faith, ethics and core values. She left behind her two young children, Johndell and Mercez, ages 18 and 14. Any contribution no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated.
My condolences to the family.
Sending prayers 🙏
I met Cezette at Cerritos College. She had a way of being authentically herself. Her incredible fashion sense extended her vibrant personality--always bold and full of life. My thoughts and prayers are with her children and loved ones during this difficult time. While her loss is deeply felt, may we find comfort in knowing she is now in Heaven where there is no more sadness or pain.
My deepest condolences.
My deepest sympathy to the whole family.May you rest in peace my dear friend🙏❤
I will pray for the repose of Cezette's soul. May she find peace in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Rest in peace my dear.
Praying for your family.
Ateh Cezette had such a bright spirit and a kind heart. May she rest in paradise where we will all meet eventually. Sending ease and grace to her parents and her beautiful children.
Beautiful Cezette, I know you are dancing freely without pain in the heavens above. Spread your wing Beautiful Angel and dance!! Love you
anything to help
Our Condolences to the family. May her soul rest in peace, Amen!
Rest and piece to her soul and strength to her family Our condolences
Cezette will be missed. Her smile, her laughter and positive spirit will always be with all of us. She is now with God smiling down on all of us. She was such a great example of a good Christian person who loves and people.
The short time that I've known Czette I've grown to love her. She was an inspiratio to everyone. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She called me Ate and I love that. Cezette I love you and I'll see you soon
I am so sorry for your loss. May Cezette rest in peace.
