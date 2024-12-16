Our Angel Cezette Has Gained Her Wings

Our beloved Cezette lost her battle with cancer, and we are heartbroken to share the news of her sudden passing.

Cezette was known for her faith, love of God, her kindness, humor, bubbly personality and generosity that touched the lives of everyone she met. As we traverse through this difficult time, we are asking for your support to ease the financial burden on her family as they plan her memorial services. This will give Cezette a proper farewell that honors her faith, ethics and core values. She left behind her two young children, Johndell and Mercez, ages 18 and 14. Any contribution no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated.