2024 Passages Israel Trip

Hello, my name is Ja'Dasia Sims! I am currently a senior in college and was presented with this amazing opportunity to visit Israel and interact with God's chosen people group as well as gain knowledge about Jesus' life and teachings. In Israel, I will be traveling with a group of other believers visiting the same sites Jesus went to and exploring historical places read about in the bible! If you are willing to partner with me in this journey please feel free to donate as all funds will go to helping me afford traveling fees and program costs, thank you so much!