Support the Brimmer Family

Hello everyone. My name is Brittany Brimmer. I am a 36 year old widow with three kids ages 15, 12 and 11. My husband took his own life in our home in our bed on October 24th and I found him. I married my husband when he was in the Army and I was fresh out of high school, and spent 17 amazing years with him. We raised a family together, bought a home, but have also had our struggles. My husband struggled with depression and ptsd after the army. We battled it together for years. He worked in IT and for a dental company for eight years before he was unexpectedly let go in June. Without that $95k a year job, how will we survive with the house, the car, the bills, three kids…He searched and searched and went to interviews with no call backs. He began to see no light at the end of the tunnel. On October 24th, I went upstairs to ask him what he wanted for lunch and there he lay in our bed, gone. The last 17 years flashed before my eyes and my whole body went numb. All I remember is my scream, and the image of my husband after almost two decades together that I’ll never be able to unsee.

My husband was the sole provider. He went from the army to the reserves to college and then into full time jobs, I took care of the home and kids. I’m drowning. Not only mentally and emotionally but financially. I have three little humans I need to care for on my own after having my other half all these years to help.

So to say we are worried financially is an understatement. My kids love their home. Their friends and schools are all here, I cannot lose this house. I’m asking if you cannot donate, please share🤍🙏🏻 Thank you