Supporting the Laumen Family Fire Loss

I am trying to raise funds for my sister, Heidi Laumen, who lost her home to a fire in Nettleton, MS on December 15th, 2024. Thank God they got out alive. My Mother, Elaine Laney, whom she cared for, has first degree burns over 30% of her body. She has been transferred to Memphis Burn Unit. She has worked so hard to care for my Mother and raise her Grandson. Anything at all would help. We are not a wealthy family and she has lost everything. I am trying to raise money to help her start her life over. My Mother was bed ridden and uses a wheel chair. Any donations from this fundraiser will help them get back on their feet. Unfortunately, she had no home owners insurance due to her extremely tight budget. Please help to make this a Christmas Miracle. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year! Robert

https://www.wtva.com/news/fire-departments-responded-to-an-early-morning-house-fire-in-nettleton/article_ba734566-bb2e-11ef-b2b3-8ff06ab6091c.html?fbclid=IwY2xjawHNUz5leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHWufvFHlnmojhN7SPbXvrbtv_pYRw4RNl7KKrhLbTwLMssV8ORA16NJVXA_aem_KpQ3FDstAdMa1WM9933uNw