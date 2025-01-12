Supporting the MacDougall Family

Thank you for visiting this page created to support Mike and Olivia MacDougall during a very challenging time.

Mike and Olivia have just welcomed the arrival of their fifth child, Joseph, into their young family. Baby Joseph will undergo heart surgery to correct two heart defects at the Stollery Children's Hospital. His first heart surgery is imminent while his second heart surgery will be down the road when he is closer to being six months old. Though it is hard to say exactly how long recovery will take, they anticipate around 2-3 weeks of recovery time in hospital per surgery.

In addition, Olivia is awaiting results from a breast tissue biopsy and has received results for lymph node tissue indicating malignancy. There is uncertainly right now what the next steps are for her medical treatment.

Mike and Olivia continue to pray fervently for complete healing through the intercession of Dr. Jerome Lejeune. For updates and also more information on the prayer and prayer intention, please visit www.viampacis.org

Mike, who is the sole provider for the family, anticipates taking time off work to support Olivia and care for their young children as they navigate these medical issues.

Your financial support will allow him to focus on his family by both lessening the load of expenses related to their family's temporary relocation from Calgary and supplementing his reduced income while away from work.

Thank you again for the many ways you have shown support to the MacDougalls- whether or not you are able to contribute financially, they continue to appreciate everything from your care and concern, words of encouragement, offers of help, and most especially your prayers!



